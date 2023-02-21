Elsa Pataky on Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers;’ This Is What Maturity Looks Like

Elsa Pataky talks about ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, the song dedicated to Liam Hemsworth.

Elsa Pataky responded to questions about her former sister-in-law’s song ‘Flowers,’ the song dedicated to Liam Hemsworth... Pataky has witnessed all the romance of her brother-in-law with the singer until their divorce, as Pataky has been married to Chris Hemsworth for over a decade. In fact, they are considered one of the most beautiful and inspiring couples in the world of show business.

‘Flowers’ has topped the charts of the most listened songs so far in 2023, so, likely, almost everyone has already heard it or, at least, known about it, of course, including the Hemsworth family, from whom the singer has distanced herself after her divorce in 2020. So far, Elsa Pataky has been the only one who has spoken out about it and, apparently, her reaction was quite positive.

Elsa Pataky’s Take on Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’

Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus became great friends and created a very strong relationship, they even got a tattoo together, so it was not strange that the actress was questioned about the singer’s new hit. However, what was most surprising was her neutral, sincere, and mature reaction. During her visit to Spain, Elsa was questioned about what she thought of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ and she assured that she admired the song and liked it a lot. “I admire the song, I love it, I’ve listened to it, and it’s really good,” commented the actress.

Likewise, Chris Hemsworth’s wife commented that Miley could do whatever she wanted because she is a completely free person, besides making it clear that for them, this is a story of the past. “For us, it’s a bit of a past story, that’s the life she has and what she does, that’s a matter of Liam and if he wants to make a statement, I’ll stay aside,” said Elsa.

Elsa Pataky mentioned that she no longer has any relationship with Miley for obvious reasons, besides the fact that they live in different countries, and it became more complicated to hang out. On the other hand, some fans claim that Elsa and Chris got their own dig in the video of ‘Flowers’ when the singer walks on all fours on the floor, this would be a reference to a very frequent exercise of the couple in their routine; however, this has not been clarified by the soloist.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

