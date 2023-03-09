ADVERTISING

Michael Jackson Became Elton John's Nightmare; He Thought He Was 'Disturbing'

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
March 9, 2023

The iconic Elton John stopped seeing the ‘King of Pop’ as an ‘adorable’ person.

Michael Jackson not only starred in nightmares of boys and girls but also in Elton John’s life, who preferred to stay away from the singer believing he was someone “disturbing.” Elton John met the ‘King of Pop’ when the latter was just a teenager, describing him as “the most adorable kid you can imagine.”

However, as time went by, Michael Jackson changed completely. His physique was so different that he seemed to be another person, and his way of acting, according to the musician, was like that of a “mentally ill” person. The pianist describes in his autobiography I: Elton John, that the singer of “Beat it,” “began to seclude himself away from the world and away from reality, as Elvis Presley did.”

Elton stresses in his writing that there was no way to stay close to the ‘King of Pop,’ as he was someone truly disturbing and upsetting, which he speculates, would be a consequence of his addiction to painkillers.

“God knows what was going through his head, and God knows what prescription drugs he was being injected with, but every time I saw him in his later years, I thought the poor man had totally lost his mind. I don’t say that lightly. He was a truly mentally ill, disturbing person.”

Michael Jackson and His Obsession with Children

For a long time, Michael Jackson was said to be a p*d*ph*l*, and there were even accusations of molestation against the singer. John, while not addressing this issue in detail, does point out that for some unknown reason, the celebrity “didn’t seem to cope at all with the company of adults.”

This was captured in the documentary Leaving Neverland, which shows the inappropriate relationships that Michael maintained with minors.

Undoubtedly, Michael Jackson earned the title of ‘King of Pop’ for his talent, but beyond the music, he hid one or more secrets that he took to his grave.

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

