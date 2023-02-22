Netflix Has Its Favorites: The Absurd Reason Why Gorillaz’s Movie Was Canceled

Netflix cancels the long-awaited ‘Gorillaz’ movie and fans feel disappointed about it.

Netflix cancels the Gorillaz movie and fans are extremely upset. It seems that 2023 will be a special year for the virtual English band, as they will soon release a new album that will feature a special collaboration with Bad Bunny; yes, just as you read it. However, not everything has gone as the band had planned, as they also had a film production in mind, but unfortunately, Netflix canceled it.

Gorillaz is considered one of the most important bands in the industry and was created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, consisting of four fictional characters: 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals, and Russel Hobbs. The English band has accompanied several generations and continues to be relevant today, breaking all the barriers of music and also music videos.

Netflix Cancels the Gorillaz Movie

Gorillaz has stood out for its music and accompanying videos, as they are all animated films, taking their characters to another level, so production on Netflix would have been a great visual opportunity. However, it seems that we will no longer be able to witness it.

It was an animated production that Damon and Jamie were already working on, but plans were canceled at the last minute due to the streaming platform. The Blur leader mentioned in an interview with the Belgian media outlet HUMO that they were already prepared in Los Angeles.

“Yes. And without naming names because everything has not been resolved yet: the streaming platform for which we were making the movie has withdrawn. They started to panic because they were creating too much content and decided to reduce their movie offerings. And, as has been the classic practice in Hollywood for decades, the guy we were working with moved to another company... Hollywood is quite territorial: if a new guy comes in, he must and will have a different opinion, even if he secretly agrees with his predecessor,” said the musician.

Gorillaz announced their film project in 2021; however, the plans have been canceled, a situation that has led fans to protest. From our point of view, there is a possibility that the project is not completely discarded because, due to the success and popularity of the band, another company may open doors to the musicians’ plans.

So far, we have no news about the future of the Gorillaz film, so we will have to be cheered up by their upcoming release material that has us excited.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

