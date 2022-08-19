Harry Styles and the reason why some people are trying to cancel him

“Fans” of the British singer have used their social platforms to show their dissatisfaction with some aspects shown by Styles and his team during the concerts in Germany.

Harry Styles is on the lips of social media users after images of the singer’s merchandise sold during his tour in Europe were made public.

The merchandise in question is a cap that has the initials of the British singer’s latest album “HH” (Harry’s House), German fans were upset after the concert as these initials are banned in the country for alluding to World War II Germany.

It also seems that on the stage, the flag of the German empire could be seen, something that not only the fans consider offensive, but also the German population and many other European fans, which has caused them to want to “cancel” Styles.

In recent days, fans have spoken out about this situation on platforms such as Tiktok, where they show their disagreement with the “cancellation” that the singer is suffering, as it is his team that is in charge of those matters and not him directly. However, they have also highlighted the amount of unfollows that has had on his Instagram account.

The Germans have also shown their displeasure with the singer for not speaking out against the accusations, arguing that he agrees with the actions of his team and that he has no interest in the “offense” he has caused.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

