“You’ll Always Be a Fan”: The Honest Song About Selena and Hailey

By:
Alejandro Vizzuett
 - March 7, 2023

What would happen if Selena Gomez did an honest song to Hailey Bieber for everything that has happened between the both? A fan already put it together, and now it’s breaking trends on TikTok.

What if Selena Gomez made an honest song that alluded to everything Hailey Bieber has done, not only to stay with Justin Bieber but also to tarnish her reputation? Well, it already exists... although it did not come out of Selena’s own mind.

An Honest Song About Selena and Hailey?

The trend of this song is very strong on TikTok, where it was shared first, and it is an original composition by a user of the social media named Eva Grace (@imevagrace).

The girl put herself in Selena’s shoes and imagined what a single would be like that would express everything that the singer and actress has kept quiet about the negative things that Hailey has done against her.

@imevagrace

Replying to @ashenddove PART 2 🖤 10k pre-saves and I’ll release it!!!! #selenagomez #haileybieber #teamselena

♬ original sound - Eva Grace

And although the lyrics do not directly mention the model and influencer, the verses were composed in such a way that everyone knows they are talking about her (almost as in the style of “Flowers”, about the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth).

“I know you’re jealous that I can make my name without a man. It’s like you have a fetish for copying me any way you can,” are the first verses of the single.

There are people who have even released videos to better illustrate each part of the song, making comparisons of the times in which Hailey sought to copy Selena’s style, or the teasing she has done with her friends, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

@imevagrace

#duet with @selenagomezfan998 GO PRE-SAVE, WE NEED 10k!!!! 🖤🖤🖤#selenagomez #haileybieber #teamselena #selenagomezedits

♬ original sound - Eva Grace

“From the shows, to the clothes, to the quotes, to the boyfriend. You can take his cash, but you’re still the cheaper version,” says another part of the song.

The song was released just five days ago, and it already has almost 2,000 videos that use it as background sound, and in which reactions are shown, examples of the most tense moments between Hailey and Selena, and even parody sketches.

Eva Grace has shared parts of the single on different TikTok clips, but has not released the full song yet; however, at the request of hundreds of fans, she already assured that she is working on the rest of the song to release it soon.

@imevagrace

Replying to @girlonfire4u working on getting the song out ASAP!!!! you guys are the best 🖤🖤🖤 #selenagomez #haileybieber #teamselena

♬ original sound - Eva Grace

Meanwhile, through a linktree, she made available to the public the option to presale or presave the song, which is entitled “You’ll Always Be a Fan”, for digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Soundcloud Tidal and Deezer.

Here we share the lyrics of the parts of the song that have been released so far:

I know you’re jealous

That I can make my name without a man

It’s like you have a fetish

for copying me any way you can


From the shows, to the clothes,

to the quotes, to the boyfriend

You can take his cash

but you’re still the cheaper version


You can make believe that

you’re the bigger person

Pretend you’re not talking shit

online with your friends


Tweets and receipts won’t stay

behind the curtain

You think you won ‘cause

you got the man


But honey: you’ll always be a fan

You’ll always be a fan

You’ll always be a fan


Kill ‘em with kindness

the truth always comes to light

No need for trying

But I’m saying ‘God’s timing is always right’


Right?


Why don’t you calm down

You can’t help it: you’re obsessed

Who’s the bad liar now?

What did you expect?


You can make believe that

you’re the bigger person

Pretend you’re not talking shit

online with your friends


Tweets and receipts won’t stay

behind the curtain

You think you won ‘cause

you got the man


But honey: you’ll always be a fan

You’ll always be a fan

You’ll always be a fan

What do you think about the single? Are you ready to listen to it in full? Do you think Selena will sing it to Hailey and Justin one day?

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:selena gomezHailey Baldwin BieberJustin BieberTik Tok
