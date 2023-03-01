Did the Jonas Brothers Make a Dig at Miley Cyrus in Their New Video?

The Jonas Brothers have already released the new clip of their song “Wings.” It has been theorized on social media that might’ve possibly made a dig at Miley Cyrus in the video.

Lately, it has become customary for celebrities to spend their time alluding to other celebrities through their productions, especially when it comes to musicians since they do not stop making references to their friends and people who are not so dear to them in phrases as well as physical representations through their video clips.

This time, it was the Jonas Brothers’ turn to allegedly make a dig at singer Miley Cyrus. She was friends with the famous brothers during their time as part of the Disney Channel team of stars and even had a relationship with one of them: Nick Jonas.

Did the Jonas Brothers Hint to Miley Cyrus in Their New Video Clip?

Internet users who have already seen the video clip for the single “Wings” are commenting on social media that one of the actresses who is part of the clip, Haley Lu Richardson, appears in it using clothes quite similar to another one that Miley used a few years ago.

The set is composed of an electric blue top with laces at the middle of the chest and matching tight shorts of the same color and material. In addition, the interpreter of “Flowers” combined that outfit with her characteristic brown hair with blonde streaks, a feature that Richardson also “copied” in the video.

What was most striking is that towards the end of the clip, which follows a group of friends getting ready to go out while dancing and having fun to the rhythm of the song, Richardson’s character is asked to choose a poster from one of the brothers wearing a blindfold, and she ends up choosing Nick’s, just Cyrus’s ex.

The girl seems excited when she realizes that she chose Nick, and she keeps kissing the poster and screaming with joy, something that many think would be a mockery of Cyrus as if they consider her a crazy fan.

Neither the Jonas Brothers nor Cyrus have commented on it; although netizens believe that the hint at the “Wrecking Ball” interpreter could be a response to the times when she has also made hints at several of her exes, very much in Taylor Swift’s style with several songs that she dedicated to artists like Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

