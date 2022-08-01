Joseph Quinn from Stanger Things accomplished every metalhead dream: performing “Master of Puppets” with Metallica

Eddie Munson was part of the band at Lollapalooza and received a gift that would be any fan’s dream.

Eddie Munson is one of the favorite characters of Stranger Things 4: we met him in the first episode of the fourth season and, from that moment on, the words “Chrissy, wake up” became a classic and he entered our metal hearts forever. The character played by Joseph Quinn is an 80′s metalhead, a fan of Ronnie James Dio and Iron Maiden, who in the final moments of the fast-paced season played the solo of “Master of Puppets” on the roof of his camper, in the Upside Down.

Since Metallica’s song appeared in the series, its playings have increased by 417%, and younger people, who may not have had the opportunity to hear that thrash classic, got to know the song. Joseph Quinn said in the past that he took his character very seriously: he listened to tons of heavy metal and went back to practicing on his Gibson SG guitar, which he had been playing since he was seven. That also helped him get ready for a set with Metallica themselves at Lollapalooza.

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

“Booked!” said Lars Ulrich after playing his famous track with Joseph Quinn. “We want to announce that Metallica is now a quintet.” The band presented the actor with a guitar exactly like the one from Stranger Things 4, autographed by James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and Ulrich. In the images of their live performance it can be seen that during “Master of Puppets”, the band was accompanied by the same scene in which Eddie Munson plays the song in the series.

Although the future of the character is uncertain, Eddie is one of the favorites and many expect him to return in the fifth season (which will be, now, the definitive end of Stranger Things). We don’t know if we will see the most beloved metalhead again, but we hope so.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish





