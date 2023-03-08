Justin Bieber Never Stopped Loving Selena: The Song He Dedicated to Her While Being with Hailey

The tumultuous love of Justin and Selena was reflected in many of their songs.

Many songs tell the (tumultuous) love story between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, even after ending it after ten long years. Hints, references, and feelings were captured in lyrics written by the musicians themselves. Most of them remained as a letter with an anonymous recipient, although it is too obvious.

“Ghost” has been one of Justin’s most controversial songs since he married Hailey Baldwin, as fans can’t help but think it has a special hint pointing to Selena Gomez and how she is still an important part of his life.

The Evidence That “Ghost” by Justin Bieber Is Indeed for Selena Gomez

Some believe that Jelena still exists, although there is no evidence to confirm it. Their love was reflected in many of their songs, even after their breakup.

Justin Bieber released his sixth studio album Justice in 2021, and one of the included tracks caused a great controversy, as fans claimed it was a song dedicated to Selena Gomez. It is “Ghost” and it talks about a person who has left but will always be missed.

Evidence 1

According to some theories, “Ghost” could be the response to Selena Gomez’s song “Ghost of you,” a track she released in 2010.

The musician would have had to wait more than a decade to respond to the lyrics, especially after 2018, when the former couple ended their relationship, and Bieber had also become engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

“That if I can’t be close to you I’ll settle for the ghost of you,” responds Justin’s song to the verse “But I don’t think I’ll ever break through, the ghost of you” in Selena’s song.

Evidence 2

Some TikTok users took on the task of searching for evidence to prove that “Ghost” was indeed a song for Selena, and fans should never underestimate them, as they don’t miss anything.

According to some theories, there is a scene in the music video where a car is seen driving on the road. It may seem like an ordinary scene, but if you pay attention to the license plate, you will notice that it hides the entire message.

The real image was modified, but in the behind-the-scenes video, we can see that the plate actually reads: 3WSG69-1; SG could refer to the singer’s initials, and 69 to the numbers on the hockey jerseys they both wore in games.

Justin Bieber tried to disguise the reference by claiming that the song was dedicated to an important person who had passed away, but the car’s plate indicates otherwise.

Let’s remember that when Justin Bieber released “Ghost,” he was already married to Hailey Bieber, so he couldn’t confirm whether the song was for Selena Gomez.

“It’s about losing someone you love. And I know a lot of people have done it; I know this has been a really challenging year where we’ve also lost loved ones and relationships. The hook says, ‘If I can’t get close to you, I’ll settle for your ghost.’ That works for this quarantine situation... we’re not relating and connecting in the same way,” the musician said in an interview for Vogue.

It seems that Selena and Justin will remain in each other’s lives, whether they want to or not.

Story originally written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva.

