Justina Miles, the ASL Interpreter Who Outshined Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Rihanna made history at the 2023 SuperBowl, but who also stole the show was sign language interpreter Justina Miles.

Rihanna returned to the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show after seven years of absence, and we still can’t get over her performance, since, in addition to looking like a powerful queen, she announced her second pregnancy and made history for it.

But who also stole the spotlight during the show was Justina Miles, the young sign language interpreter who shined like a diamond next to RiRi thanks to the energy she projected on the screen.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs and not miss out on the full Super Bowl experience,” she said in an interview for CNBC.

Miles, 20, performed all the songs Rihanna sang during the 13-minute halftime show, including ‘“Umbrella,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “We Found Love,” “Work,” and “Diamonds” with a style of her own that stole the show thanks to her facial expressions accompanied by a bit of dancing with very marked hand and arm movements as if she was doing her own choreography.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

I really wish this ASL interpreter got some national airtime during Rihanna's Halftime performance... SHE IS GETTING HER LIFE, LITERALLY ATE AND LEFT ZERO CRUMBS!!!!! What is her NAME?! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ECzvhHGpWn — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) February 13, 2023

Reactions on Social Networks

Although Rihanna did not have special guests on stage as expected, both the baby inside her belly and Justina Miles were enough to make netizens happy, who did not hesitate to comment on social networks their impressions.

“Someone give her the award for best sign interpreter; she has so much flow;” “The sign language interpreter takes the crown.” “I wish we could all enjoy our work as much as she does,” were some of the comments.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Who Is Justina Miles?

Justina Miles is only 20 years old and is a nursing student at HBCU Bowie State University. Her mother is said to be deaf, and she is hearing impaired. Justina Miles made her debut as a sign language interpreter on TikTok with the song “Crush on You” by Lil’ Kim, and since then, her work has become known widely.

She participated in the Deaf Olympic Games in Brazil 2021-2022, where she won the medal in the 4x100 track relay, and as her work as a performer stood out on several occasions, the NFL did not hesitate to hire her for Rihanna’s Halftime Show and now several users consider that she should appear in more presentations.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte