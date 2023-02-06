Kim Petras Makes History by Becoming the First Trans Woman to Win a Grammy

ADVERTISING

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - February 6, 2023

Kim dedicated her win to her friend Sophie, the trans singer and DJ who passed in 2021.

Kim Petras made history at the 65th Grammy Awards; she became the first trans woman to win Best Collaboration for ‘Unholy,’ which she sings as a duet with Sam Smith. In a touching gesture, Sam Smith handed the microphone to Petras to deliver her speech, in which she celebrated the music legends, who for years have supported the LGBTTTIQ+ community.

“This song has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me,” she said through tears. “And Sam has supported me for so long. Sam kindly wanted me to accept this award because I am the first trans woman to win this award.”

Kim dedicated her win to her friend Sophie, a transgender singer and DJ who passed away in 2021. She also thanked Madonna for being a source of inspiration for her music. Here are her words:

“Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will always be in my music. And I just thank all the amazing trans legends who kicked me open so I could be here tonight - Sophie, especially my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration.”

“Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ rights, so much, I don’t think I could be here without Madonna. My mother, I grew up on the side of the road nowhere in Germany, and my mother believed me: that I was a child. And I wouldn’t be here without her and her support. To everyone who believed in me to this point, I love you very much. The Recording Academy, thank you.”

“This is a great moment for me. Sam, thank you. You are a true angel and a hero in my life, and I love you and everyone who made the song as well. Guys, I love you so much.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

