Kris Jenner Gets the Spotlight for Herself After Making Her Daughters Millionaires

It was Kris Jenner’s turn to take over the spotlight, and what better way than a video clip that speaks, precisely, about the value of mothers!

Kris Jenner does not need a greater introduction letter than her daughters, whom she encouraged to become the billionaire celebrities and businesswomen we all know today.

It is true that Kris is almost always behind the spotlight, taking care of the image of her offspring and their legacy, so it is somewhat curious that this time she has decided to appear on camera in a Meghan Trainor music video.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But, who better than Kris to exemplify a fair mother although with a “strong hand”, which is kinda what the single talks about, and who, at the same time, looks just as resplendent as any of her daughters parading on the carpet’s gala?

Kris Jenner Appropriates the Spotlight in a Video Clip

Wearing a pearl shift dress with matching sleeves and shoulder pads, her classic pixie haircut (albeit with a blonde tint) and apparently diamond accessories, Kris Jenner became the star of Meghan Trainor’s new clip.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is the video for the song “Mother”, released this Friday on digital platforms, through which an attempt was made to turn around the self-sacrificing maternal figure dedicated to her children by that of a couple of strong, beautiful and successful women, since motherhood does not have to be fought with any of those things.

In a way, the single vindicates all those mothers who have been “overshadowed”, above all, by a son, reminding them of the respect and appreciation they owe them for having raised them.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

That’s exactly why Kris is key to the goal, because how would she have managed to take her daughters to the top without having to face several spoiled men to teach them the true wit and talent of a woman?

It could even be said that her participation in the filming is a self-recognition for her work as a mother, manager, guide, tutor and, in some cases, friend of her 5 daughters, the three Kardashians and the two Jenners, as well as of her son, Rob.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And of course she was not going to do it wearing just any rag, no: in another part of the video she also wears a black velvet dress with a mermaid-cut train, a diamond choker, and a matching bracelet and watch, implying that not because she is a mother of 6 she has to say goodbye to the glamor and style.

“Mother”, Meghan Trainor’s Response to Motherhood?

In 2021, Meghan became a mother by giving birth to her son Riley with her husband, the star of the “Spy Kids” franchise, Daryl Sabara, and in fact she is already expecting her second child, so she knows about what she speaks in reference to motherhood.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, for her, this song is not a direct response to motherhood but rather a letter to those men who have belittled the work of women in the entertainment industry, as if they had forgotten that they themselves were also born out of a woman who struggled to raise them.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share ‘Mother’ with the world! This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back,” commented the singer through a statement collected by People magazine.

And that is why the lyrics are so harsh: Meghan not only demands respect from those men who think they know everything, but also makes them see how ridiculous they can be with their macho attitudes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Mister big boy, pulling up in your big toy, sayin’ all that blah-blah-blah, makin’ all that big noise. ‘Cause you’re so frustrated, emasculated, ‘cause you got your sh*t called out by this little lady,” says a part of the single.

So, actually, the song is a criticism to all those men who can not keep their mouths shut and feel they need to have an opinion on any situation that does not involve them, like those things that have to do exclusively with a woman.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What do you think about the new single from the”All About That Bass” singer and the participation of Kris Jenner in its videoclip? Do you like it?

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte