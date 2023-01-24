12 Little-Known Bob Marley Songs to Learn about Life and Love

Bob Marley, above all, sang in the name of love, peace, justice, and respect.

Every person is born with a mission, at least that is what some people believe, regardless of the religion you follow. On the other hand, once you become conscious, you also know which path you should choose in life. In either case, and the specific case of Bob Marley, what he brought to the world was a message of love, peace, and understanding.

He is known worldwide for that and for being a diffuser of reggae. Although he was not only concerned about that, within his themes there is also the fun and the rights of the marginalized... To get to know him better, here are some songs that are not so well known, but that reflect his personality to a great extent.

“Soul Rebel”

«See the morning sun / On the hillside / Not living good, travel wide.»

“Don’t Rock My Boat”

«Im happy inside all the time / Oh, can’t you see what you’ve done for me?»

“Simmer Down”

«Simmer down, can you hear what I say / Simmer down, oh that I’m a leaving you today.»

“Trenchtown Rock”

«One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain / So hit me with music, hit me with music now.»

“Punky Reggae Party”

«Rejected by society / Treated with impunity / Protected by my dignity / I search for reality.»

“Iron Lion Zion”

«I had to run like a fugitive / To save the life I live.»

“Zimbabwe”

«Every man gotta right to decide his own destiny / And in this judgment there is no partiality.»

“Natty Dread”

«Natty 21,000 miles away from home, yeah! / Oh, Natty Natty / And that’s a long way / For Natty to be from home.»

“One Drop”

«I tell you what: it’s beating within / Feel you heart playing a riddim.»

“Crazy Baldhead”

«Hate is your reward for our love.»

“Stir It Up”

«It’s been a long, long time / Since I got you on my mind. / Now you are here, I said / It’s so clear /There’s so much we could do, baby / Just me and you.»

“Coming in from the Cold”

«Why do you look so sad and forsaken / When one door is closed, don’t you know another is open.»

As in all cases, he also had a dark side that he hid in the privacy of his home; however, for the world, Bob Marley is a symbol of peace and love.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

