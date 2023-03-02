Lizzo Sang Rammstein’s “Du Hast” Proving She Can Be a Metal Queen Too!

Lizzo once again demonstrated her versatility and talent on stage.

Lizzo singing Rammstein’s “Du Hast” just happened, and it sounds even better than we imagined; the singer once again demonstrated her incomparable and unique talent, her charisma, her natural presence on stage, and also her versatility, because she is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone.

Lizzo is already considered one of the most outstanding talents in pop music today, even recently being awarded Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards for her single “About Damn Time” from her album Special. Her essence in the industry has given music a very special touch, and her lyrics have given us a warm embrace of empowerment and self-love.

Lizzo Sings Rammstein’s “Du Hast”

If you thought pop has nothing to do with metal, you are very wrong, these two universes can come together from time to time and have the best fusion, just as Lizzo did during her performance in Berlin, Germany, where she sang one of Rammstein’s most iconic anthems, “Du Hast.”

Backed by her band, dancers, and backing vocalists, and of course, by her fans, Lizzo performed the chorus of “Du Hast” that enchants any lover of the German band, not without first asking the audience to sing and go crazy.

“You better sing this sh**! Are you ready to go fcking crazy?” the singer encouraged.

Lizzo let loose on stage while singing the German song, jumping and headbanging, as well as performing a sensational heavy metal twerk to the beat of the drums and guitar riffs, a spectacular moment during her performance that shows us the incomparable talent of the American singer.

Fans reacted positively to the iconic moment, and even Rammstein themselves shared the video of Lizzo through their Instagram account, which makes us fantasize a little about a possible collaboration.

Lizzo’s European tour, The Special Tour, will continue until mid-March with stops in Milan, Paris, Dublin, and London, and then she will return to the United States for a second stage of performances starting on April 21 at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Story originally written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva.

