Madonna Wanted Pink and Gwen Stefani to Also Be in the Iconic Kiss

Pink revealed that she and Gwen Stefani were invited to the kiss with Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera.

Pink revealed that Madonna invited her and Gwen Stefani tto be part of the iconic kiss she had at the VMAs with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. And how can we not remember that moment that marked the music industry, when Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera met for a kiss after their presentation at the 2003 event? However, this moment could have been completely different, since other pop stars could have been involved.

Through a radio interview on the station KTU 103.5, Pink revealed that the Queen of Pop would have first asked her and Gwen Stefani to be part of her 2003 MTV performance, so the kiss would have been totally different.

“I think we all were (invited). I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us. It was going to be a party. It would’ve been a really weird party,” said the singer.

Also, at the time of the same event, Britney Spears had just broken up with Justin Timberlake, which also made an impact because the musician was in the audience.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez had also confessed that a month before she had also been contacted by Madonna to participate in her music presentation on MTV; she even had some meetings with the Queen and the Princess of Pop to coordinate times, but finally it was impossible to be a part of the event because she was unable to get away from the film she was working on at the time.

“I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it. I love Madonna. I’m a huge fan, I always have been,” JLo confessed in an interview that was reported by Billboard. Apparently, Madonna had different plans for her 2003 VMAs performance, but, in the end, it turned out the way it was meant to end up… and was so iconic that it swiftly became a huge part of pop history.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

