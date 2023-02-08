Mariah Carey and the Secret Grunge Record She Recorded in the 90s

Mariah Carey’s secret grunge album, ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter,’ remains a fascinating piece of musical history, and it might be released soon.

In 1995, at the height of the grunge movement, when bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam dominated the charts, Mariah Carey was recording her pop album Daydream. At the same time, the singer and her musicians recorded a secret grunge album that has never seen the light.

Carey is known for her powerful voice and incredible range. However, many fans may not know about her brief foray into the grunge music scene in the 1990s. Rumors had circulated for years that Carey recorded a secret grunge album during the height of her popularity. Although this album was never officially released, leaked recordings and behind-the-scenes stories have given fans a glimpse into Carey’s grunge experiment. We now know about that album because of her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where she also mentions it was released under the band name Chick and titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter.

Mariah Carey and Her Risky Secret Grunge Album

Mariah Carey is a huge fan of music, not only pop music but many genres like alternative rock. Her secret grunge album could be an expression of her musical diversity. Some leaked recordings reveal a raw sound that is far from her usual pop style, with heavy guitar riffs, distorted drums, and introspective lyrics.

Someone’s Ugly Daughter was never officially released, and fans think there was a commercial reason: It was a risky project, even though grunge was at its peak in the 90s. Mariah Carey was a huge pop star by then, and releasing a grunge album might have been seen as a risk.

In 2022, Mariah Carey revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone Music Now that those recordings were officially found and they might be released soon. “I think this unearthed version will become, yes, something we should hear,” she said. So we might have an official grunge album, released more than 20 years later, sung by one of the biggest pop stars of all time.

Mariah’s secret grunge album remains a fascinating piece of musical history. For fans of Carey and grunge, it is a testament to the versatility and musical talent of one of the greatest pop stars of all time. The leaked recordings and behind-the-scenes stories provide a glimpse into Carey’s raw and powerful musical talent.

