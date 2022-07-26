Mick Jagger’s hectic love life: Love triangles, several wives, and over 4K lovers?

Besides his great talent, The Rolling Stones’ frontman is known for the multiple relationships he has had throughout his 60-year career.

Mick Jagger is one of rock’s biggest legends, and for over six decades, he has been captivating millions not only through the iconic songs he has composed with Keith Richards but also through the energy he continues to exude on stage at 79 years of age.

Jagger’s hip movements have become his particular trademark to the point that he has always made it to the lists of the most attractive artists of all time. It is also no secret that during his long career, he has been romantically involved with thousands of people.

The excesses in the life of “His Satanic Majesty” have always been something to talk about, since he decided to adopt the style of Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll, mainly during the sixties and seventies.

How can we forget the alleged time Mick and David Bowie had a love affair, and that from that alleged encounter, the hit song “Angie” was born? His relationship with the iconic Ziggy Stardust is not the only one that has generated controversy, as Jagger has never hidden his crazy lifestyle.

Jagger’s first-born daughter

Marsha Hunt was an African-American model, actress, and singer who moved to England at the peak of the era known as Swinging London. It was there that she started seeing Jagger constantly in 1968. Although they had nothing formal, from this affair Karis was born. She was the first-born of the rock legend, who for many years denied paternity, until 1979 when he acknowledged it.

Mick Jagger’s first wife

The singer met Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias at a party. Their romance began immediately, and less than a year later, on May 12, 1971, they were married in Saint-Tropez, France. Their relationship was mired in infidelity scandals, and from this marriage that lasted seven years, Jade Jagger, the rocker’s second daughter, was born.

Jerry Hall, Jagger’s longest relationship

While still married to Bianca, he met the American top model Jerry Hall with whom he began a relationship that led to Jagger’s end of things with his first wife.

Since then, they became inseparable and decided to formalize their romance with a Hindu wedding in 1990, on the Indonesian island of Bali. It was later annulled because they did not present formal documents. Four more of the singer’s children were born from this marriage: Elizabeth, James, Georgia, and Gabriel.

Love triangles

The members of The Rolling Stones were known for their excesses, and in their heyday, it was well-known that they were in love with the same women as their other bandmates.

Jagger had an affair with Anita Pallenberg, who was the muse of many rockers in the sixties. This Italian model also had a relationship with Brian Jones from 1965 to 1967 and then was Keith Richards’ partner from 1967 to 1980, with whom she had three children: Marlon, Dandelion Angela, and Tara Jo Jo.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull

The British singer and actress were in a relationship with Mick from 1966 to 1970, but this did not prevent her from being unfaithful to Richards, with whom she had a one-night stand that she described as “the best of her life.”

Mick Jagger and his 4000 lovers

Jagger’s reputation of infidelity is known worldwide, and although he has maintained stable relationships, these were always accompanied by affairs. Even The Rolling Stones’ own vocalist confessed in his memoirs that, throughout his life, he had sex with more than 4000 women, a revelation that shocked the world, but that did not surprise his bandmates.

“Mick doesn’t like me talking to his women; they always end up crying on my shoulder because they’ve found out he’s out there conquering again. The tears that have been shed on this shoulder by Jerry Hall, Bianca, Marianne, and Chrissie Shrimpton! They’ve ruined a lot of my shirts,” Richards confessed in his autobiography.

Among the celebrities who have been linked to Jagger are Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, and even Princess Margaret of the United Kingdom.

The era of stability

The singer has had long-lasting relationships. One of them was the designer L’Wren Scott, who unfortunately took her own life in 2014.

Shortly thereafter, Jagger began an open relationship with Melanie Harmick, a 32-year-old American Ballet Theatre dancer with whom he had his eighth child in 2018.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

