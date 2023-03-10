Miley Cyrus’ ‘River’: The Intimate References You Might’ve Missed

Besides containing a nod to Hannah Montana, “River”, Miley Cyrus’ new song, is full of intimate references that would make the Disney character blush.

Sorry haters, but Miley Cyrus came back stronger than ever with her new album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, and she not only demonstrated it with her first single, “Flowers”, but also with “River”, from which she released its video clip this Friday.

This new song has been acclaimed by all the singer’s fans because, on one hand, it has a nod, musically, to the Disney show that made her famous; and on the other, because of its various intimate references in its lyrics, of which we will talk to you next.

“River” and the Hidden Nod to Hannah Montana

Bustle put into words what many of Miley’s fans felt when they heard the song: “River” is the most similar one to the music that the singer made for “Hannah Montana”.

And that is because it mixes acid house rhythms, made with synths, with dance pop, and a repetitive chorus.

In fact, Miley herself commented in a teaser for the special that she will premiere on Disney+, her return to the production company since she said goodbye to “Hannah Montana” in 2011, that the song was made to leave everything on the dance floor.

Although she also mentioned that the special producers, titled “Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)”, would not let her talk about the true meaning of the song’s lyrics, which are much more intimate and would surely make Hannah Montana blush.

But before delving into that, we must make a comment on an important detail: the lyrics of the single made a small nod to Hannah herself, in the part that says “you could be the one”, since precisely one of the most popular songs on the Miley’s time with Disney, and the only one that reached the Billboard Top 10 Hits list, was “He Could Be the One”.

And the similarities with Hannah Montana’s tender music end there.

The Intimate References in “River”

“They don’t want me to talk about how the fact is the song is about…,” Miley commented in the preview of her special on Disney+ before being censored with a beep.

And although we know that the censorship was added for the underage public that could see the segment, many adult fans of Miley understood very well what the singer meant.

But for those who did not get it, just take a look at the lyrics of “River”, at parts like: “you could be the one, have the honor of my babies”; or “You’re just like a river, you go on forever (...), I was a desert ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought.”

Because Miley precisely tried to make allusions in the song to an intimate encounter with a man with whom she feels there is a strong connection, making the single speak of love and, in turn, of sexuality, but in a rather subtle way.

“It’s f*cking nasty,” she added.

What has been applauded the most with this song is that Miley does not make any reference to her ex, Liam Hemsworth, as happened with “Flowers”, so she implies that the song is a mature expression of what she hopes to find in your future couple.

Although it was not easy to conceive the song. Miley confessed to Spotify that she made it at a time when she was going through a lot of negative things both emotionally and personally, and that the inspiration came after throwing a party with close friends.

“The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend, or no entrance. We were dancing to Diana Ross, Whitney (Houston), Lindsay (Lohan), Paris (Hilton), Britney (Spears); all the legends,” she said.

“The song evolved from a trouble where it felt like it never stopped raining, to then raining down love.”

So, as such, “River” is also a hope letter towards herself, her feelings and the future; to a time when she meets someone who makes her feel that, after so much “drought”, her heart is finally filled with a river of love.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

