‘My body is weak:’ Ozzy Osbourne’s Emotional Message on Tour Cancellation

The Black Sabbath vocalist announced that he will cancel his upcoming tour due to health problems.

Ozzy Osbourne shared with his fans one of the saddest news he has given throughout his career as the vocalist of the band Black Sabbath. Through his social networks, the British musician and composer announced that he will cancel his next tour due to health problems, as his body has not been feeling well for years.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” the statement began.

The singer mentioned that despite not feeling well, he always wanted to return to the stage, as his voice is fine; however, his body is very weak, as he has undergone several operations and treatments since then.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” he wrote.

Ozzy Osbourne said he is very grateful to the fans who have been holding tickets for his concerts for a long time, but as much as he wants to give it all on stage, for now, it is impossible.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming Europan/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***s ME UP, more than you can imagine,” he added.

The musician, in a very emotional way, mentioned that he did not imagine that his tour would end this way and assured that he is anyway looking at possibilities to perform in concert without having to travel from city to city.

“I want to thank my family... my band... my crew... my longtime friends, JudasPriest, and, of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all... Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase,” he finished.

What Happened to Ozzy Osbourne?

After suffering an accident in 2019 in which he fell at home, the 73-year-old rocker had an operation, and although everything went well, his body became weaker and weaker, especially since 2020 when he revealed that he had Parkinson’s disease, which has affected his nerves ever since.

“I had to have surgery on my neck, which ruined all my nerves. I have numbness in my arm because of the surgery. My legs feel cold, I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or what... It’s a weird feeling,” he said at the time.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

