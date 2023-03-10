Patti Smith and the Politics of Punk and Feminism

Poet, punk star, and feminist icon, Patti Smith paved the way for women in the modern artist world.

Most of the time, when we think about the greatest rock legends or the top authors in modern history, men’s figures come to mind. Artists like Mick Jagger and Jimmy Hendrix or authors like Ernest Hemingway or Haruki Murakami are at the top of their fields. If we think of characters that excelled in both disciplines it’s hard not to think of the one and only King Lizard, Jim Morrison. But what about women?

Among the names of great female rockstars we can find icons like Janis Joplin or Joan Jett, but perhaps the most talented, not only in music history but also in the literary and artistic world overall, is the one and only Patti Smith. Let’s honor the legendary poet, singer, writer, photographer, feminist icon, and author of one of the most acclaimed books in the top 20 of the New York Times, Just Kids.

Punk Icon and Multidisciplinary Artist

Patti Smith grew up in New Jersey; at the age of 20, she moved to New York in the hopes of becoming a photographer. However, her journey took her to explore other abilities and become quite a complete artist. She developed a unique sensibility in poetry and music to the point of becoming one of the best in both disciplines.

Patti Smith enjoyed her greatest fame during the 70s; “an artist is someone who enters into competition with God,” she would say. Her wits, rebelliousness, and particular views of life ahead of her time, made her one of the greatest exponents of punk music. Still active in the world of music, Smith is known for her lyrics close to the Beat movement. Her influence is considered of great importance for the development of rock music in general.

Literary Genius?

In the literary field, Smith is the author of numerous books acclaimed by the critic, including Just Kids, Devotion, and The Year of the Monkey, to name a few. Smith has received numerous awards and accolades, including induction into the Rock Hall of Fame and the French Order of Arts and Letters. In 2020 she received the Pen America Literary Service Award.

Her first inspiration for writing and reading was Little Women by Louisa May Alcott and the French poet Arthur Rimbaud, who inspired her to write Piss Factory. Fun Fact, Rimbaud’s writings were so influential for Smith, that she quit her job in a factory when she was only 16 years old.

“Please, no matter how we advance in technology please don’t abandon the book, there is nothing in our material world more beautiful than a book.” Patti Smith

The Origins of a Feminist Punk Icon

The 70s were a decade of experimentation and openness. However, even in that avant-garde decade, social and gender norms were still tight for women. Patti Smith went against all those norms and presented herself as an androgynous person with a very strong and commanding style, mixing the combination of masculine and feminine features into an ambiguous form and style.

At this time, she developed her unique style characterized by masculine clothes that challenged the traditional style for women in the 70s. But her style wasn’t the only trailblazing aspect of Patti Smith’s life. Some of her songs talked about the personal experiences of being a woman. In Piss Factory, Smith opens up about her frustrations working in a factory when she was young; most of her songs have a lot of references to not acting weak. Overall, her artwork either in poetry, music, or photography, is all about exploring the personal journey of women in a men’s-driven world.

She referred to rock as a religious experience and as a way of expressing herself in a world in which women were considered weak. She shattered the idea of women being unable to do the same activities as men only because of their gender or the norms that dictated them they had to follow beauty standards to fit in society. According to Patti Smith, society and patriarchy made us lose personality and authenticity by not allowing differences.

