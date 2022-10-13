‘Face It Alone:’ Queen releases new song featuring Freddie Mercury’s vocals

This is an unreleased 1989 version recorded during the sessions for the album ‘The Miracle.’

If you thought that a band as legendary as Queen could not surprise us anymore, you are wrong, as they recently launched an unreleased song with the voice of Freddie Mercury himself.

And you may ask yourself, how is this possible? Well, it turns out that the band found among his recordings a lost song where Mercury delighted with his characteristic interpretation; however, it never came to light, and now it is pure gold. It is the song “Face it Alone,” which was found among the recordings of the band’s 1989 album The Miracle.

The British band will release on November 18 a reissue of their 13th album, Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition, an album that includes six more unreleased songs and The Miracle Sessions, several studio recordings made between 1987 and 1989.

“Face It Alone” is the first song released with the voice of Freddie Mercury. Of course, Queen fans and music lovers are ecstatic with the news since being able to listen to Freddie Mercury’s voice once again in a brand new song is something no one expected.

The members of Queen, explained in a statement the difficult task of recovering all the fragments of the recording of “Face it Alone” because they “gave it a lot of thought and thought they could not rescue the song.”

The Miracle is one of the group’s most successful albums, as it reached the top of the charts in Europe and went gold in the United States.

Here is the song!

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

