Rihanna’s Last Concert, the Nostalgic Moment When Rihanna Bid Farewell to the Stage

Rihanna’s last concert has been one of the most nostalgic moments in music history.

Rihanna’s last concert before retiring from the stage has marked the history of live shows, especially now that we are just some hours away from the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, the singer’s triumphant return. RiRi has spent over six years away from the stage, despite being considered one of the best singers today, as she focused 100% on her role as an entrepreneur with her brand Fenty Beauty in addition to her recent motherhood.

Rihanna has brought us unparalleled success, which is why we are so excited for her acclaimed return to music, especially after her last appearance at the end of 2016, which, in fact, was also at a sporting event... and, without a doubt, she looks like the goddess she has always been.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rihanna’s Last Concert Before Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna released Anti, her eighth studio album, in 2016, so she decided to go on a tour to promote her recent project worldwide. The tour took place in different cities in North America, Europe, and Asia, so Riri’s talent traveled to several cities to say goodbye to her fans.

In the middle of the same year, Rihanna announced that she would add one more date to her Anti World Tour; however, it would also be the end of her tour and the beginning of a temporary retirement.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was the Du Arena in the United Arab Emirates that witnessed Rihanna’s presentation to conclude the activities of Formula 1 that weekend, where Lewis Hamilton swept the race, while Nico Rosberg was the winner of the drivers’ championship.

The stage was illuminated in purple, violet, and reddish colors, and Rihanna started her performance with “Stay,” one of her favorites from her repertoire, and continued with “Love the way you lie,” a song she shares with Eminem. The show lasted around two hours, and RiRi sported various wardrobe changes, highlighting garments with military print, black sweatpants, and a white outfit.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The songs that Rihanna sang during her last performance were:

“Umbrella”

“Mad Down”

“Rude Boy”

“Work”

“We Found Love”

“Love on the Brain”

Love on the brain live at Abu Dhabi Grand Pris #RihannaatF1 @RihannaDaily pic.twitter.com/BgHmSYBwAA — Karim Halwaji (@karimhalwaji) November 27, 2016

Although it was a sports event, that performance is considered one of Rihanna’s most important because, in addition to being the end of her Anti World Tour, it marked her indefinite absence from the stage and her musical project that had already been around for over ten years.

The good news is that the wait for Rihanna has come to an end. Will we also have a new album?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte