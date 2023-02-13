CONFIRMED: Rihanna Is the First Pregnant Woman to Perform a Halftime Show

Rihanna made history at the Super Bowl after announcing her second pregnancy.

Rihanna and her performance at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show have been one of the most applauded in history, although, for many, it was not what they expected. The singer broke a six-year absence from the stage, giving a show full of dancers, platforms, red lights, and also, lots of nostalgia.

Rihanna is considered one of the best singers of recent times, and it seems that her season away from the spotlight, music, and microphones has come to an end after her masterful performance at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, which was worthy of applause of each of the attendees of the stadium... but also lift several doubts.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rihanna at the Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna made a review of her career, pleasing us with her greatest hits as the singer’s setlist at the Super Bowl Halftime show integrated songs like ‘Pour It Up,’ ‘Work,’ ‘Umbrella,’ ‘Diamonds,’ among others that, without a doubt, made us sing along and also remember some great times.

However, the setlist was not the only thing that caught our attention during the presentation, rumors surfaced that Rihanna would be in her second pregnancy, and the Super Bowl event was a triumphant and iconic way to announce it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rihanna wore a red outfit in which, immediately, everyone noticed that the singer might be pregnant, she even seemed to announce it while caressing her belly during ‘Diamonds,’ something that caused a big surprise.

Recall that Rihanna welcomed her first child in May 2022 and, although she has been very private about her personal life, there was also a theory that it could be a postpartum bump. About an hour after the iconic performance, People announced that a rep from Rihanna’s team had already confirmed the news and she’s officially expecting baby #2!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reactions to Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl 2023

Some of the spectators said they expected more from the Barbados-born singer, especially since it was one of the most awaited comebacks in music. Although others mentioned that, due to her pregnancy, it was a unique performance as she was the first woman to give a halftime show while pregnant.

Opinions have been significantly divided, although, despite this, most of the users affirm that it could be the end of the absence of one of the best singers to return soon with new music.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 Setlist

‘Bitch Beter Have My Money’

‘Where have you been’

‘Only girl (In the world)’

‘We found love’

‘Rude boy’

‘Work’

‘Wild thoughts’

‘Pour it up’

‘All of the lights’

‘Run this town’

‘Umbrella’

‘Diamonds’

The truth is that, pregnant or not, Rihanna has always proven to be one of the top women in the industry and there is no doubt that she made history during Super Bowl 2023 night by singing for her audience once again.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte