Rihanna will be back on stage for no other than the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Queen Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

After a six-year break from music, Queen RiRi is finally coming back to the stages, and being the great artist she is, it wouldn’t be in a random show but on one of the most seen platforms in the US and the world; the acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2016 saw the last of Rihanna’s music, and although the now beauty mogul hasn’t rested a bit during these long years, fans have anxiously waited for her return to the stages. For the past months, it’s been rumored that Rihana was in talks to perform at the 2023 Superbowl, but as it happens commonly with these rumors, fans didn’t buy it.

Finally, this Sunday, TMZ reported that NFL and Roc Nation were actually in talks to make Rihanna’s return happen at the Super Bowl, and just minutes later, she kind of confirmed the news with a photo on social media of her hand holding a ball.

Although Rihanna didn’t say much on that post, later on, the head of music of the NFL, Seth Dudowsky, confirmed the exciting news with a statement reading: “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Rihanna has been considered to make the Halftime Show for years, and it seemed it was about to happen in 2019 but the Barbados icon declined the offer in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the NFL player who made the headlines for taking a knee during the American National Anthem in protest for racism and discrimination.

The question is, why now? What happened then to change her mind? Although she hasn’t spoken about her decision to perform at the Super Bowl, there’s a change that might’ve influenced Rihanna to make the decision, and that is that Pepsi is no longer in charge of the historic Halftime Show. This next edition is now The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, and although we don’t know if there have been conversations about the political matters involved in the NFL, it seems that the change had something to do with Rihanna’s decision,

The other (big) question that fans are making is regarding music. Does this mean Rihanna is finally releasing something new or will it be a show with her now iconic hits? For the past two years, she has been spotted coming in and out of recording studios, and it was even rumored that she was working on a new album, but this never came out. Performing at the Super Bowl might be the perfect scenario to finally release that long-awaited album, don’t you think?

