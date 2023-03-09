Shakira and Selena Gomez, the Magical Collab Most People Didn’t Know Existed

10 years ago, the singers joined their voices; you can’t imagine the result.

If you thought you had seen it all, wait until you witness the time Shakira and Selena Gomez sang together, something no one asked for, but we desperately needed.

With the success the two have had lately, a video from over 10 years ago, in which they share the spotlight, went viral. It was during the third season of The Wizards of Waverley Place, that this pop fantasy came true. Although the video gained more popularity with the controversies that currently involve both singers, this moment is one to remember for a lifetime.

The Day Shakira and Selena Sang Together

The Colombian singer had a small participation in episode 12 of the popular Disney series in which Selena was the protagonist. The episode focuses on uncle Kelbo (Jeffrey Garlin), who must take care of the Russo brothers. However, he loses control over his power to transform and adopts the image of Shakira, without being able to return to his true identity.

In this way, Shakira (being uncle Kelbo) appears before Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), and they begin to sing ‘Gypsy’ as a duet. The result is incredible, as the celebrities ‘inject’ great passion and tenderness into this song originally performed by Fleetwood Mac.

After the video resurfaced and got immense popularity, fans are wondering if a future collaboration would be possible! Let’s just hope Shakira’s and Selena’s teams see the great response to propose something that would certainly be a massive hit!

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

