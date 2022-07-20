Billie Eilish or Led Zeppelin, the best songs you can listen to for a good night’s sleep according to science

Going to sleep could be a difficult task for some, especially those who always find trouble falling deep into Morpheus’ arms. Some find meditation helpful, while others choose some calming activities before bed like reading or even ditching the phone away, but one of the most popular sleeping aid activities might be listening to white noise.

However, this type of sound could be eerie for some, that is when sleepy songs come in handy. Many artists have tried releasing calming music to wind down, the most recent James Blake, who used machine learning to create relaxing tunes that calm your nervous system and help you slow your breathing and heart rate.

But, believe it or not, there are some popular songs that could help you get the rest you need. A new study by Mornings.co.uk, a pillow and mattress company, identified the songs that are most likely to put you to sleep based on their musical structure.

How did they pick the songs? Well, the researchers considered 10 different variables from about 100 songs, among them tempo, the number of beats per bar, whether it uses a major or minor scale, or if it features vocals. Then, they created a scale that would help rank other songs, with this, the higher the score a tune got, the closer it could be considered a lullaby.

Songs from artists like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Elton John and Led Zepellin made it to the list.

Here are the top 5 songs from different genres so you can create your own playlist and have a good night’s sleep listening to music. If you want to know the full list, here is the complete study that includes country and classical songs.

Pop songs for a better sleep

I love you – Billie Eilish

When the Party’s Over – Billie Eilish

Memories – Maroon 5

Favorite Crime – Olivia Rodrigo

The remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love) – XXXTentacion

Rock songs for a better sleep

Your song – Elton John

Going to California – Led Zeppelin

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters – Elton John

Golden Slumbers / Carry that weight – The Beatles

Wish you were here – Pink Floyd

Hip-Hop songs for a better sleep

Sunflower – Post Malone

Same Love – Macklemore

Psycho – Post Malone

Party Girl – Staysolidrocky

Swang – Rae Sremmurd

Sleep-inducing electronic songs

The One – The Chainsmokers

Goosebumps – Travis Scott

Closer – The Chainsmokers

Day N’ Nite – Kid Cudi

Never be like you – Flume

