Metallica bassist was involved in the Stranger Things version of “Master of Puppets”

The American band participated in the epic scene of the season finale.

The end of the fourth season of Stranger Things generated a lot of expectations among fans and, after the premiere of the last two episodes of Volume 2, which obtained a 9.3 rating on the specialized site IMDB, there were epic moments that in just a few hours after arriving on Netflix went viral.

WARNING: SPOILERS

One of the memorable scenes of the finale was when Eddie Munson helps his friends distract the bats as they try to kill Vecna by playing the epic Thrash metal song, ‘Master of Puppets,’ which is taken from Metallica’s album of the same name.

Fans have called that moment the best of the series, and it quickly went viral naming Eddie “the hero.”

Metallica participates in Stranger Things

To add more excitement to the fans of the series, the American band confirmed that they participated in the epic scene at the end.

It was Robert Trujillo, Metallica’s bassist, who confirmed that his son Tye recorded the version of ‘Master of Puppets’ heard in Stranger Things. He also thanked the band’s guitarist, Kirk Hammett, for helping him in the adaptation process.

“That’s my boy! Proud of you Tye! The end of Stranger Things smashed it on Master of Puppets, and many thanks to Kirk Hammett,” Trujillo wrote on his Instagram account, where he posted images and videos from the series.

Joseph Quinn playing Master of Puppets

Eddie Munson, played by actor Joseph Quinn, became one of the favorite characters of the series, and although fans are not happy with the ending he was given, everyone agreed that his performance in the aforementioned scene was epic.

Quinn listened to heavy metal to prepare for his role and even learned Metallica’s composition on guitar to give the scene more credibility, according to Nora Felder, music supervisor for the series.

Felder revealed to Variety the secrets behind the scene that captivated audiences:

“Yes, Joseph took some time to learn the guitar riff and was actually playing along with a guide track. Everyone thought he did a great job,” the supervisor confirmed in that interview.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

