University Starts Course on Taylor Swfit’s Song; Not Even Her Stans Could Pass So Easily

Attention, Swifties! Attendance is mandatory!

If you are Swiftie and you know everything about the singer, there is the perfect course for you. A prestigious university launched a subject dedicated to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ song, and if you’re a hardcore fan, there is no way you could fail it, right?

‘All Too Well’ is a great heartbreak story about Jake Gyllenhaal, who was in a relationship with Taylor Swift in 2011, but beyond the gossip, the song explores the overflow of emotions that a breakup can provoke in someone that’s madly in love.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When the song was released in 2012, it was inevitable for fans to get that the hint was for the actor; but it was until 2021 that they enjoyed the confirmation when Taylor Swift released a short film with the extended version of ‘All Too Well,’ with protagonists extremely similar to the ex-couple. And that’s sure to be seen in the course as well... or maybe not; it’s still not clear.

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ in a College Curriculum

As it is, it’s a course called ‘All Too Well (Ten Week Version)’ and includes an in-depth analysis of the 33-year-old singer’s lyrics and production, which was a hit in both 2012 and 2021 with its 10-minute extended version.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This major is part of Stanford University’s ITALIC 99 courses, which offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program, according to the institution’s publications through its website. Each term, Stanford University offers unique, student-led courses that focus on hands-on learning, and have included topics such as travel sketching, watercolor, music composition, improvisational performance, animation, and digital art, among others.

It’s Not the First Time Taylor Swift Has Been the Subject of Study

Like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift also had her course at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute, where a class was taught about the singer, her life, career, hobbies, and love life. On the other hand, the University of Texas, Austin, announced that they too were offering a course called ‘The Taylor Swift Songbook,’ as part of their liberal arts honors program, so that students could study the singer’s lyrics along with other literary works.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, studies on Tay have reached Canada, as Queen’s University in Kingston, has a course on ‘Taylor Swift’s Literary Legacy,’ and it is part of their Cultural Studies program.

Apparently, Taylor Swift is an inspiration in the arts, and we love it. That’s how much we want to study.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte