‘Midnights’: Taylor Swift unveils her insecurities in her new album

The American singer returns after two years of absence with this electro-pop album that has already become a trend.

Swifties are over the moon with the new release of Midnights, Taylor Swift’s long-awaited album that the American singer released with a deluxe version at 3 am this Friday which includes 7 bonus tracks. A total of 20 tracks make up this electro-pop production that brought back Swift, who last year released a new version of her acclaimed album Red, plus in 2020 released Evermore and Folklore.

“Surprise!” the songwriter wrote on social media. “I think of ‘Midnights’ as a full concept album, with those 13 songs forming a complete picture of the intensities of that bewildering, crazy hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I call them 3 am tracks,” Swift continued.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you as we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3 am and I’m giving them to you now,” she wrote on her Instagram account. The singer once again collaborated with composer Jack Antonoff, whom she thanked for making this new work possible.

“Midnights is a wild album, and I couldn’t be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff,” she wrote on social media. “He’s my friend for life (presumptuous, I know, but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for almost a decade. HOWEVER... this is the first album we’ve made with just the two of us as main collaborators. We had been playing around with ideas and had written some stuff that we loved, but ‘Midnights’ really came together and flowed out of us,” Taylor revealed.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Swift again resorted to her music to express some of her experiences, such as the constant criticism she receives for being one of the celebrities who has had several public love affairs, or the media pressure to get married and “settle down” with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, with whom she has been with for five years.

She also revealed her insecurities, the reproaches she makes to herself, as well as the lessons she has learned over the years in the world of music.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real timehttps://t.co/3ieastDifu pic.twitter.com/h5mpzVLKDY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift’s collaborations on Midnights

One of the news that excited her fans the most was Swift’s collaboration with Lana del Rey on the song “Snow on the Beach.”

Although it caused a lot of expectation, the reality is that Lana del Rey’s voice is barely heard throughout the track, something that has already been exposed in memes, in which her fans make fun of the fact that the singer always does that with the artists who collaborate with her. Other artists who will also appear in the album’s videos include the Haim sisters, as well as acclaimed actress Laura Dern.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte