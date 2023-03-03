Taylor Swift’s Songs Teach Us the Different Stages of Love Better than any Philosopher

The world does have a love guru, and that, without a doubt, is Taylor Swift. If you don’t believe us, take a look at this list of songs that she has for each stage of love.

Whoever says that Taylor Swift is not the reincarnation of Cupid is because they have not paid enough attention to her discography. Taylor Swift has a song for practically every stage of love, from when you meet someone and feel butterflies in the stomach... to the time when everything goes downhill. If you don’t believe us, take a look at this list.

Taylor Swift’s Songs for Every Stage of Love

Devoted Hearts: “Lover”

If you feel that the love of your life has already knocked on your door and you are completely sure that this is the person with whom you want to spend the rest of your days (and that they thinks the same of you), this is the song that you should listen to.

Fairy-Tale Love Stories: “Show On the Beach”

You love that person, and that person loves you back. But everything is so idyllic and perfect that it just feels like it’s happening to someone else and not you. This song will accompany you in the feeling.

Lovers with a Huge Baggage: “Gorgeous”

One of the worst things that can happen to us is when we are utterly in love with a practically perfect person, but their past seems to surpass us due to the possible thousands of previous relationship issues they have been carrying.

Love at First Sight: “Enchanted”

That person seems to have come out of our dreams. Apparently, they have everything we ever dreamed about, and the crush we feel is instantaneous. The only problem is… we don’t know if they already have someone else. The song explores that feeling.

What Could’ve Been, but Never Was: “Better Man”

If your little heart is damaged because you had so much love for a person who turned out not to be who you thought, and left you many sequels due to their toxicity, but you still miss them and think about how everything could have been different if they had done their part... then, this It is your song.

Self Love: “Clean”

You suffered what you had to suffer, and you learned the lesson of that relationship that destroyed you. Good. Now the time has come to feel clean, to motivate yourself to start fresh. This is the song that will help you achieve it.

Ghost of Love Past: “The Way I Loved You”

You already have a new stable relationship, and everything is going really well: the person is kind, and attentive, gives you everything you need, and values you to the fullest. But you just can’t forget that toxic ex-lover that marked you deeply.

They Don’t Know you Even Exist: “Invisible”

It feels horrible when we’re in love with a person who does not even know we exist, and many of us do everything to get him or her to listen to us and stop being invisible to him or her. This song understands that feeling really well.

You Change for Others Except You: “Mirrorball”

The self-love process is never linear, and many of us know it well. And there are times when we can not get the assessment we want of ourselves and we look for it on the outside, making a thousand and one changes to fit in a place where we do not feel entirely comfortable. What a great song to express that feeling.

For Friends that Abandoned Us: “Dorothea”

Although it hurts to admit it, not all friendships are eternal, and many of us have come to miss a person whom we considered our big brother/sister, and who by chance simply left, leaving a deep mark inside us.

Getting out of the Friendzone: “You Belong With Me”

You’ve been in love with a friend for years who can not see you as anything else than that. But you know that you two would make an excellent couple together because you know them more than anyone else. If they just gave you a chance, he/she would see how happy you both can be.

Secret Crushes: “Hey Stephen”

This is a good way to say “wake up, friend!” to that crush you’ve been in love with for a while but the person in question just does not give a clue about it.

Lovers that Came at the Wrong Time: “Delicate”

This song talks about those loves that were perfect in every way... but the timing for the relationship simply was not right.

When None of Both Take the Hint: “Jump Then Fall”

It is such a stress when we meet someone and feelings are mutual but none of both declares to the other! Like in the scene from The Little Mermaid, when Eric is embarrassed to give a kiss to Ariel but never comes around.

Lovers We Can not Forgive: “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

Sometimes it seems that there are people who come into our life simply to turn everything upside down, and they just went away, leaving us hurt and confused. The worst is when, no matter how much time passes, the wounds that person left simply refuse to heal, and you wish you had not run into that person. That is what this song is about.

A Falsely Surpassed Love: “Don’t You”

Time passed. You already feel great again and you are more than ready to get ahead. You already “forgot” their name and you feel that they could no longer affect you. But BOOM! You see them again. And it moves everything inside you again. What stress!

A Band-Aid for Self Love: “Mean”

It’s horrible when everyone thinks you’re the villain of the story, and no one comes up to you to ask your view of the facts. But you know that you are not a bad person, no matter how much hate you have had to endure. If that is your case, this song would be your biggest lifesaver.

When You Were the Baddie: “Afterglow”

Many times we do and say things that we do not want or feel, and we end up hurting people who did not deserve our mistreatment. This song is a letter of forgiveness to those who were hurt by our actions.

The Door is Already Closed: “All You Had To Do Was Stay”:

If your ex is one of those insistent persons who thinks it would be a very good idea to give their relationship a chance again, and you just don’t see yourself there twice, you could dedicate this song to them to make it clear what you feel.

Your Heart Belongs to Someone: “King of My Heart”

You already had several relationships after the one that left you marked, and although time passed and both turned the page, you know that your heart continues to love them, no matter how much you try to deny it.

A ‘I Want to, but I Don’t Dare to Act on it’ Situation: “I Almost Do”

You miss that person you loved deeply, and each time you get closer to picking up the phone, dialing him/her and telling them that you miss them... but no. You simply dare not do it, so get yourself wanting.

Why Can’t You Fall in Love Again?: “New Romantics”

Whether it is because you were badly marked from your last relationship, or because someone simply does not come along to make you sigh madly, you feel sick of love not touching your heart again when you know that you are already more than ready to love again someone new.

Lovers that Should’ve Never Happened: “I Know Places”

You and that person are very much in love, and you two have a great time being together, but you know that if your relationship comes to light... everything will go down. This song is just about that.

Friends that Want Something Else: “It’s Nice to Have a Friend”

Surprisingly, in your head and in your heart that special friend became something else for you: every time you think of him or her, you turn red, and you feel butterflies in your stomach. Will you be falling in love with them?

With Friends Like These, Who Needs Enemies?: “Better Than Revenge”

Oh, the deception! The betrayal, man! Your “best friend” took advantage of the fact that you were no longer with your ex, and decided to try their luck with him or her without telling you. And when you found out, you realized that you still had feelings for that person. Ouch!

Fear to Shine: “Nothing New”

Another of the problems of self-love is that many times we get to limit ourselves so as not to fall into loneliness, when we know well that we deserve the change. We put on a false mask so that everyone thinks we are cool and everything is going perfectly, but internally all we want is to spread our wings and get ahead.

Forbidden Love: “Love Story”

Have you ever found someone you know and love deeply, but your family just does not like that person? And that although they forbid you to see them, you do everything to be by his/her side. If your answer is yes, this song understands you perfectly.

Unrequited Loves: “Teardrops On My Guitar”

You like a person very much, and you want to be with him or her so much that you grab your courage and declare yourself… unsuccessfully, because that person does not feel the same way about you and, what is more: they already have someone.

A Love Letter to a Friend in Disgrace: “Forever Winter”

If a friend of yours is going through a difficult time and you simply no longer see a way to make them feel good but, even so, you want him/her to know that you will continue to be there for them, this song is the best gift you can give them.

They Encouraged You and Then Left: “Tell Me Why”

It is very frustrating when we start talking to someone and we feel that there may be a vibe with that person because they start to give you input and, out of nowhere, they simply stop talking and answering messages. And you do not understand what happened or if you did something wrong.

THE Ultimate Letter to Self Love: “A Place In This World”:

Why do some people think that if you are not paired with someone you are just not happy? Because that is not true! You can be happy with yourself, and enjoy the moments when your only great love is you.

An Ode to Betreyal: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

This goes for those “friends” who, when you least expected it, showed you their true face, betrayed you and left you with a shattered interior. But do not worry! In those bitter moments, people who are truly worth it always appear.

The One Who Got Away: “The 1″

Everything was perfect and on its point, or at least it seemed that way: you both liked each other, loved each other, you two could have been everything... and, suddenly, boom! Things just did not work out. And you keep thinking about what could have been and everything you could give them.

They Love Me, They Love Me Not: “I Think He Knows”

There is a person who kind of wants to try something with you, and you feel that may give him/her a chance, but then they send you other signals that make you doubt if they really want something with you or is just playing.

Wounds that Left Scars: “The Archer”

The person you loved abandoned you out of the blue, and you are afraid that a new love might do the same, so you prefer to keep your heart locked up even though you are terrified that you will never trust anyone again.

Platonic or Real Love?: “Wildest Dreams”

Your “thing” with that person seems to be something platonic that can end up good in a passionate encounter, and you both know it. But… What if you were starting to like them after just a meeting?

When You Can’t Move On: “Right Where You Left Me”

That love from the past left you so marked that, when it’s all over, you feel like the world around you just stopped. And when you realize that it is not so, you get into a strong conflict. This song will accompany you in the feeling.

When You Were the “Love Nest:” “August”

That person used you for a long time and you knew it, so you became the second option of your sweetheart, who in the end did not stay with you and left you alone.

Goodbye Bad Feelings: “Bejeweled”

They say that the best thing about hitting rock bottom is that you can not do anything else but rise, and that is what this song talks about: you have spent a long time sad, you have put up with a lot of bad comments, and your time has come to say “enough” to all those and shine brightly.

Love Is Knocking at Your Door Even When You Don’t Want to: “The Great War”

You no longer allow yourself to trust anyone because you know that peace does not necessarily come after the war, and your traumas, your need to flee, simply do not allow you to love another person. But what if there was someone willing to fight by your side?

Compromise Scares You: “Midnight Rain”

Sometimes it happens to us that we find ourselves in very vulnerable moments in our lives when we do not really know what we want, and although we are meeting with a person who can give us everything, we simply prefer to let them go for fear of hurting them with our indecisions.

Why Do Bad Things Always Happen to Me?: “This Is Me Trying”

Something that can frustrate anyone is seeing how everyone around them is reaching great goals, but no matter how hard that person tries, they just don’t get anywhere. To help you get out of that stagnation, listen to this song.

Doubting Love?: “Labyrinth”

The worst enemy we can have when we are building a relationship is not a third party but ourselves, since we may go straight wondering all about what we feel for that person because we are afraid of knowing what will happen... or what will not.

You’re the Biggest Problem: “Anti-Hero”

You are at your worst moment: you feel that the biggest problem in your life is you, and that everyone’s life would be much better if you were not there. But we must never get too carried away by these thoughts, because they could end us.

give a smile to a sad day: “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

This track is just the vaccine against the feeling of the previous song: there may come a time when you feel that everything in your life is getting worse, but you must trust that, very soon, all your effort will be worth it, so do not give up.

They Cheated on You: “Should’ve Said No”

Your couple cheated on you, and you know it, but you doubt what you should do: do you confront them and tell them what you know? Do you question them and see if they tell you the truth? Do you forgive them? Or do you just go through all this and decide to say goodbye to that person?

Which of all these songs do you think expresses the best the stage of love in which you find yourself?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

