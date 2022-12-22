Canciones para dedicar a tu mejor amiga

Taylor Swift, Queen y hasta canciones de Disney para dedicar a tu mejor amiga, el verdadero amor de tu vida.

Nos han hecho creer que el amor romántico es lo más importante de este mundo, pero muchas sabemos que la relación con nuestra mejor amiga es sagrada. Tener una mejor amiga es como tener una hermana que tú misma elegiste (y con la que de hecho te llevas muy bien). Aquí tenemos canciones hermosas que son perfectas para dedicárselas a tu mejor amiga.

You’re My Best Friend - Queen

La mejor frase: “Oh, you’re the first one when things turn out bad, you know I’ll never be lonely, you’re my only and I love the things, I really love the things that you do”. “Eres la primera cuando las cosas salen mal, nunca me sentiré solo, eres la única y amo las cosas que haces”.

Ain’t no Mountain high enough - Marvin Gaye

La mejor frase: “My love is alive, way down in my heart, although we are miles apart, if you ever need a helping hand, I’ll be there on the double just as fast as I can”. “Mi amor está vivo en el fondo de mi corazón, aunque estemos a millas de distancia, si alguna vez necesitas una mano, estaré ahí tan rápido como pueda”.

Umbrella - Rihanna

La mejor frase: “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together, told you I’ll be here forever, said I’ll always be your friend, took an oath, I’ma stick it out ‘til the end”. “Cuando el sol brilla, brillaremos juntas, te dije que estaría aquí por siempre y que siempre sería tu amiga, hice un juramento y lo seguiré hasta el final”.

Yo soy tu amigo fiel - Andy Newman / Ricardo Murguía

La mejor frase: “Tienes problemas, já, yo también, no hay nada que no pueda hacer por ti. Y estando juntos todo marcha bien pues yo soy tu amigo fiel”.

Stand by Me - Ben. E King

La mejor frase: “If the sky that we look upon, should tumble and fall, or the mountains should crumble to the sea, I won’t cry, I won’t cry, no I won’t shed a tear, just as long as you stand, stand by me”. “Si el cielo al que miramos se tambaleara y cayera, o las montañas se desmoronaran hacia el mar, no lloraré, no derramaré una lágrima, siempre y cuando estés conmigo”.

I’ll Be There For You - The Rembrandts

La mejor frase: “I’ll be there for you (When the rain starts to pour), I’ll be there for you (Like I’ve been there before), I’ll be there for you (’Cause you’re there for me too)”. “Estaré ahí para ti (cuando la lluvia comience a caer), estaré ahí para ti (como he estado antes), estaré ahí para ti (como estás para mí también)”.

I’m Only Me When I’m With You - Taylor Swift

La mejor frase: “You and I are painting pictures in the sky, sometimes we don’t say a thing, just listen to the crickets sing, everything I need is right here by my side”. “Tú y yo hacemos pinturas en el cielo, a veces no decimos nada, solo escuchamos a los grillos cantar, todo lo que necesito está aquí a mi lado”.

