El gigantesco globo de Bad Bunny en el desfile de Día de Gracias de Nueva York

All my Bad Bunny fans get ready to see Bad Bunny’s balloon tomorrow at the 96th annual @Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!!!! I went tonight to see them get inflated so tomorrow I can sip on some hot chocolate and watch it on TV!!! #badbunnypr #badbunny #benito #unveranosinti #unveranosintibadbunny #thanksgiving #thanksgivingparade #macysthanksgivingdayparade #macys #HuluChippendalesDance #BeTheReasonVisa #fyp