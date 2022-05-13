My Chemical Romance lanza “The Foundations of Decay”, su primera canción en ocho años

Si tienes seis minutos, escucha lo nuevo de MCR a unos días de que arranque su gira.
My Chemical Romance está a nada de arrancar su gira de 2022 este 16 de mayo en Reino Unido. Y, para empezar esta nueva etapa de giras y conciertos con el pie derecho, la banda de Gerard Way lanzó una nueva canción que seguramente estaremos escuchando en vivo durante los próximos días: “The Foundations of Decay”. ¡Es un gran día para los fans de MCR!
Después de más de dos años de pandemia, por la que las nuevas fechas de My Chemical Romance debieron posponerse, mayo de 2022 marca el inicio, ahora sí, de su gira. Los fans mexicanos esperan que MCR llegue a nuestro país en algún momento y, según los rumores, podría ser en el Corona Capital de noviembre en la Ciudad de México.
Ahora, sin teaser ni previo aviso, My Chemical Romance presentó su nuevo tema de seis minutos. Puedes escucharlo aquí mismo:
Esta es la letra de “The Foundations of Decay”:
See the man who stands upon the hill
He dreams of all the battles won
But fate had left its scars upon his face
With all the damage they had done
And so tired with age
He turns the page
Let the flesh
Submit itself to gravity
Let our bodies lay while our hearts will stay
Let our blood invade if I die in pain
Now, if your convictions were a passing phase
May your ashes feed the river in the morning rays
And as the vermin crawls
We lay in the foundations of decay
He was there, the day the towers fell
And so he wandered down the road
And we would all build towers of our own
Only to watch the roots corrode
But it’s much too late
You’re in the race
So we’ll press
And press ‘til you can’t take it anymore
Let our bodies lay while our hearts we’ll save
Let our blood invade if I die in pain
And if, by his own hand, his spirit flies
Take his body as a relic to be canonized, now
And so he gets to die a saint
But she will always be the whore
(You look stressed out!)
Against faith (Antihero)
Against all life (As if it must be pure)
Against change (Wander through the ruins)
We are free (The guiltiness is yours)
You must fix your heart
And you must build an altar where it rests
When the storm decays and the sky it rains
Let it flood, let it flood, let it wash away
And as you stumble through your last crusade
Will you welcome your extinction in the morning rays?
And as the swarming calls, we lay in the foundations
Yes, it comforts me much more
Yes, it comforts me much more
To lay in the foundations of decay
Get up, coward!Podría interesarte