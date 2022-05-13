My Chemical Romance lanza “The Foundations of Decay”, su primera canción en ocho años

Si tienes seis minutos, escucha lo nuevo de MCR a unos días de que arranque su gira.

My Chemical Romance está a nada de arrancar su gira de 2022 este 16 de mayo en Reino Unido. Y, para empezar esta nueva etapa de giras y conciertos con el pie derecho, la banda de Gerard Way lanzó una nueva canción que seguramente estaremos escuchando en vivo durante los próximos días: “The Foundations of Decay”. ¡Es un gran día para los fans de MCR!

Después de más de dos años de pandemia, por la que las nuevas fechas de My Chemical Romance debieron posponerse, mayo de 2022 marca el inicio, ahora sí, de su gira. Los fans mexicanos esperan que MCR llegue a nuestro país en algún momento y, según los rumores, podría ser en el Corona Capital de noviembre en la Ciudad de México.

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

Ahora, sin teaser ni previo aviso, My Chemical Romance presentó su nuevo tema de seis minutos. Puedes escucharlo aquí mismo:

Esta es la letra de “The Foundations of Decay”:

See the man who stands upon the hill

He dreams of all the battles won

But fate had left its scars upon his face

With all the damage they had done

And so tired with age

He turns the page

Let the flesh

Submit itself to gravity

Let our bodies lay while our hearts will stay

Let our blood invade if I die in pain

Now, if your convictions were a passing phase

May your ashes feed the river in the morning rays

And as the vermin crawls

We lay in the foundations of decay

He was there, the day the towers fell

And so he wandered down the road

And we would all build towers of our own

Only to watch the roots corrode

But it’s much too late

You’re in the race

So we’ll press

And press ‘til you can’t take it anymore

Let our bodies lay while our hearts we’ll save

Let our blood invade if I die in pain

And if, by his own hand, his spirit flies

Take his body as a relic to be canonized, now

And so he gets to die a saint

But she will always be the whore

(You look stressed out!)

Against faith (Antihero)

Against all life (As if it must be pure)

Against change (Wander through the ruins)

We are free (The guiltiness is yours)

You must fix your heart

And you must build an altar where it rests

When the storm decays and the sky it rains

Let it flood, let it flood, let it wash away

And as you stumble through your last crusade

Will you welcome your extinction in the morning rays?

And as the swarming calls, we lay in the foundations

Yes, it comforts me much more

Yes, it comforts me much more

To lay in the foundations of decay

Get up, coward!

Podría interesarte