Nos duele la espalda: The Rasmus está clasificado a la final de Eurovisión

¿Te acuerdas de The Rasmus?, si andas por encima de los treinta años, estamos seguros de que así es.
En el popular programa Eurovisión lograron llegar a la final después de abrir en una de las etapas de semifinales; son 18 los países que compiten por 10 puestos en el que es calificado como el concurso musical más importante a nivel mundial.
¿Qué tocaron?
Muy ad hoc con nuestros tiempos, The Rasmus tocó la canción Jezebel, cargada fuertemente sobre el empoderamiento femenino.
The Rasmus tendrá que competir contra los equipos de Ucrania, Grecia, Suiza, Armenia, Islandia, Lituania, Portugal, Noruega, Moldavia y Países Bajos.
Contexto histórico de Eurovisión
La historia del concurso tiene matices a destacar por su trascendencia: Fue creado en la posguerra en la década de los años cincuenta con la finalidad de unificar a Europa. Desde entonces su relevancia ha crecido sustancialmente.
Letra de Jezebel (The Rasmus)
Midnight, it’s time to put your face on
Game set, a killer shark in heels
I’m just the first shot on your hit list
High kicks, a predator on wheels
Woke up with bruises on my body
Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross
Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror
Jezebel
I don’t know how you got in my blood
Was it the dangerous things you do?
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey
You lick your lips as you walk away
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel
At night you turn into a tiger
A girl who looks like she’s a boy
The world’s most ultimate survivor
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Sunrise, you crawl under the covers
Sleep tight until the dying sun
Tonight you’ll catch another lover
Jezebel
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel (Jezebel)
JezebelPodría interesarte