Nos duele la espalda: The Rasmus está clasificado a la final de Eurovisión

¿Te acuerdas de The Rasmus?, si andas por encima de los treinta años, estamos seguros de que así es.

En el popular programa Eurovisión lograron llegar a la final después de abrir en una de las etapas de semifinales; son 18 los países que compiten por 10 puestos en el que es calificado como el concurso musical más importante a nivel mundial.

¿Qué tocaron?

Muy ad hoc con nuestros tiempos, The Rasmus tocó la canción Jezebel, cargada fuertemente sobre el empoderamiento femenino.

The Rasmus tendrá que competir contra los equipos de Ucrania, Grecia, Suiza, Armenia, Islandia, Lituania, Portugal, Noruega, Moldavia y Países Bajos.

Contexto histórico de Eurovisión

La historia del concurso tiene matices a destacar por su trascendencia: Fue creado en la posguerra en la década de los años cincuenta con la finalidad de unificar a Europa. Desde entonces su relevancia ha crecido sustancialmente.

Letra de Jezebel (The Rasmus)

Midnight, it’s time to put your face on

Game set, a killer shark in heels

I’m just the first shot on your hit list

High kicks, a predator on wheels

Woke up with bruises on my body

Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross

Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror

Jezebel

I don’t know how you got in my blood

Was it the dangerous things you do?

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey

You lick your lips as you walk away

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel

At night you turn into a tiger

A girl who looks like she’s a boy

The world’s most ultimate survivor

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Sunrise, you crawl under the covers

Sleep tight until the dying sun

Tonight you’ll catch another lover

Jezebel

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel

