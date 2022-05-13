PUBLICIDAD

MUSICA

Nos duele la espalda: The Rasmus está clasificado a la final de Eurovisión

Por:
Cultura Colectiva
- 13 de mayo de 2022

LO QUE TE INSPIRA

musica

Nos duele la espalda: The Rasmus está clasificado a la final de Eurovisión

musica

My Chemical Romance lanza “The Foundations of Decay”, su primera canción en ocho años

Gabriela Castillo
musica

James Hetfield habla con la mujer que dio a luz en pleno concierto de Metallica

Gabriela Castillo
musica

Il Divo dedica a Carlos Marín su concierto en la Ciudad de México

Anna Brenda Sánchez
musica

Sopa de caracol: Qué significa ‘Watanegui consup’ y el origen garífuna de la canción

Shantal Romero
musica

Hailey Williams de Paramore dice que la gente no sabe qué es el emo

Gabriela Castillo
musica

Paul McCartney muestra su apoyo a Johnny Depp y proyecta su imagen en concierto

musica

10 frases que demuestran que ‘Un verano sin ti’ es el disco “más feliz” de Bad Bunny

Edgar de Lucio
musica

Canciones para dedicar a mamá que no son ‘Señora, señora’ o el baile del ‘Ratón vaquero’

Shantal Romero
musica

‘Señora, señora’, la historia de la canción de Denisse de Kalafe que suena cada Día de las Madres

Anna Brenda Sánchez
PUBLICIDAD
PUBLICIDAD

¿Te acuerdas de The Rasmus?, si andas por encima de los treinta años, estamos seguros de que así es.

En el popular programa Eurovisión lograron llegar a la final después de abrir en una de las etapas de semifinales; son 18 los países que compiten por 10 puestos en el que es calificado como el concurso musical más importante a nivel mundial.

¿Qué tocaron?

Muy ad hoc con nuestros tiempos, The Rasmus tocó la canción Jezebel, cargada fuertemente sobre el empoderamiento femenino.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Rasmus tendrá que competir contra los equipos de Ucrania, Grecia, Suiza, Armenia, Islandia, Lituania, Portugal, Noruega, Moldavia y Países Bajos.

Contexto histórico de Eurovisión

La historia del concurso tiene matices a destacar por su trascendencia: Fue creado en la posguerra en la década de los años cincuenta con la finalidad de unificar a Europa. Desde entonces su relevancia ha crecido sustancialmente.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Letra de Jezebel (The Rasmus)

Midnight, it’s time to put your face on

Game set, a killer shark in heels

I’m just the first shot on your hit list

High kicks, a predator on wheels

Woke up with bruises on my body

Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross

Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror

Jezebel

I don’t know how you got in my blood

Was it the dangerous things you do?

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey

You lick your lips as you walk away

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel

At night you turn into a tiger

A girl who looks like she’s a boy

The world’s most ultimate survivor

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Sunrise, you crawl under the covers

Sleep tight until the dying sun

Tonight you’ll catch another lover

Jezebel

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel

Podría interesarte
Etiquetas:The Rasmus
PUBLICIDAD
PUBLICIDAD