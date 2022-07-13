La historia detrás de la canción “Stan” de Eminem

Conoce la historia detrás del éxito de Eminem que resurgió en redes sociales tras aparecer en la canción viral de Tito Silva, “Mi Bebito Fiu Fiu”.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, conocido simplemente como Eminem o Slim Shady, es un rapero y productor estadounidense que despuntó su carrera musical en los años noventa gracias a la calidad y profundidad de las letras de sus canciones pese a que en un inicio fue muy criticado por su aspecto físico.

Tras abrirse camino en la industria musical, uno de sus más grandes éxitos fue “Stan” del año 2000, canción que formó parte de su tercer álbum “The Marshall Mathers” y la cual logró ser uno de las más grandes apuestas del rapero originario de Detroit.

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

“Stan” de Eminem, cuenta la historia de un fan obsesionado con Slim Shady (alter ego del artista), quien le envía numerosas cartas y al no obtener respuestas del rapero comete un acto trágico que lo perjudica tanto a él como a su novia embarazada, en este caso la cantante Dido, quien además de participar con un sampleo en la canción, acompaña al rapero en el videoclip musical. Dicho sampleo lo recordarás por la famosa canción que se hizo viral en TikTok “Mi Bebito Fiu fiu”.

Y una de las más grandes curiosidades de esta canción fue que, además de la palabra Stan entrara en el 2017 diccionario de Oxford teniendo como significado “Un fan obsesivo de alguna celebridad en particular”, se rumoró que la letra de la canción escondía una verdadera historia e incluso fue dedicada por Eminen a un fanático.

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

Historia de “Stan” de Eminem

Mucho se dijo que la historia fue real, sin embargo, el mismo rapero mencionó que cuando la creó pensó en todos sus fans y no en uno en específico.

“Básicamente es sobre esas cartas de fans trastornados que recibo, y sobre un chico que realmente está enfermo. Se lo toma todo al pie de la letra, si digo que quiero cortarme las muñecas, entonces él también quiere hacerlo. Es un mensaje a los fans para que sepan que todo lo que digo no significa que se lo tengan que tomar literalmente”, dijo Eminem a la revista Rolling Stone.

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

En cuando a la participación de Dido con su canción “Thank You”, Eminem mencionó que se identificó mucho con la frase “Your picture on my wall” y por lo tanto decidió incluirla. Lo curioso fue que en un primer momento no pidió el permiso de la cantante y una vez hecha la canción se la envió junto al productor Mark Howard conocido como The 45 King y le dijeron que esperaban que le gustara.

“Un día recibí una carta que decía: ‘Nos gusta tu álbum, nos gustaría usar este tema. Esperamos que no te importe y que te guste’. Cuando me enviaron la canción dije ‘¡Genial!, este tema es asombroso’”, reveló Dido a MTV.

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

“Stan” de Eminem letra completa

My tea’s gone cold, I’m wondering why I

Got out of bed at all

The morning rain clouds up my window

And I can’t see at all

And even if I could it’ll all be gray

But your picture on my wall

It reminds me, that it’s not so badIt’s not so bad (x2)

Dear Slim, I wrote you but still ain’t callin’

I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom

I sent two letters back in autumn, you must not’ve got ‘em

There probably was a problem at the post office or somethin’

Sometimes I scribble addresses, too sloppy when I jot ‘em

But anyways, f*ck it, what’s been up? Man, how’s your daughter?

My girlfriend’s pregnant too, I’m ‘bout to be a father

If I have a daughter, guess what I’m a call her? I’ma name her Bonnie

I read about your Uncle Ronnie too, I’m sorry

I had a friend kill himself over some b*tch who didn’t want him

I know you probably hear this every day, but I’m your biggest fan

I even got the underground sh!t that you did with Skam

I got a room full of your posters and your pictures, man

I like the sh!t you did with Rawkus too, that sh!t was phat

Anyways, I hope you get this, man, hit me back

Just to chat, truly yours, your biggest fan... This is Stan

(Coro)

Dear Slim, you still ain’t called or wrote, I hope you have a chance

I ain’t mad, I just think it’s f*cked up you don’t answer fans

If you didn’t wanna talk to me outside your concert

You didn’t have to, but you could’ve signed an autograph for Matthew

That’s my little brother, man, he’s only six years old

We waited in the blistering cold for you

For four hours and you just said, “No”

That’s pretty sh!tty, man, you’re like his f*ckin’ idol

He wants to be just like you, man, he likes you more than

I doI ain’t that mad though, I just don’t like bein’ lied to

Remember when we met in Denver, you said if I’d write you you would write back

See, I’m just like you in a way

I never knew my father neither

He used to always cheat on my mom and beat her

I can relate to what you’re saying in your songs

So when I have a sh!tty day, I drift away and put ‘em on’

Cause I don’t really got sh!t else, so that sh!t helps when I’m depressed

I even got a tattoo of your name across the chest

Sometimes I even cut myself to see how much it bleeds

It’s like adrenaline, the pain is such a sudden rush for me

See, everything you say is real, and I respect you ‘cause you tell it

My girlfriend’s jealous ‘cause I talk about you 24/7

But she don’t know you like I know you Slim, no one does

She don’t know what it was like for people like us growin’ up, you gotta call me, man

I’ll be the biggest fan you’ll ever lose

Sincerely yours, Stan

P.S. we should be together too

(Coro)

Dear Mr. I’m Too Good To Call Or Write My Fans

This will be the last package I ever send your ass

It’s been six months and still no word, I don’t deserve it?

I know you got my last two letters, I wrote the addresses on ‘em perfect

So this is my cassette I’m sending you, I hope you hear itI’m in the car right now, I’m doing ninety on the freeway

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

Hey Slim, I drank a fifth of vodka

You dare me to drive?Y ou know the song by Phil Collins, “In the Air of the Night”

About that guy who could have saved that other guy from drowning

But didn’t, then Phil saw it all, then at a a show he found him?

That’s kinda how this is, you could a rescued me from drowning

Now it’s too late, I’m on a thousand downers now, I’m drowsy

And all I wanted was a lousy letter or a callI hope you know

I ripped all of your pictures off the wallI love you Slim, we coulda been together, think about it

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

You ruined it now, I hope you can’t sleep and you dream about it

And when you dream I hope you can’t sleep and you scream about it

I hope your conscience eats at you and you can’t breathe without me

See Slim, shut up b*tch! I’m tryin’ to talk!

Hey Slim, that’s my girlfriend screamin’ in the trunk

But I didn’t slit her throat, I just tied her up, see I ain’t like you’

Cause if she suffocates she’ll suffer more, and then she’ll die tooWell, gotta go,

I’m almost at the bridge now

Oh sh!t, I forgot, how am I supposed to send this sh!t out?

(Coro)

Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner but I just been busy

You said your girlfriend’s pregnant now, how far along is she?

Look, I’m really flattered you would call your daughter that

And here’s an autograph for your brother

I wrote it on the Starter cap

I’m sorry I didn’t see you at the show, I must’ve missed you

Don’t think I did that shit intentionally just to diss you

But what’s this shit you said about you like to cut your wrists too?

I say that shit just clownin’, dawg, come on, how f*cked up is you?

You got some issues Stan, I think you need some counseling

To help your ass from bouncing off the walls when you get down some

And what’s this sh!t about us meant to be together?

That type of sh!t ’ll make me not want us to meet each other

I really think you and your girlfriend need each other

Or maybe you just need to treat her better

I hope you get to read this letter, I just hope it reaches you in time

Before you hurt yourself, I think that you’ll be doin’ just fineIf you relax a little,

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

I’m glad I inspire you but Stan

Why are you so mad?

Try to understand, that I do want you as a fanI just don’t want you to do some crazy sh!t

I seen this one sh!t on the news a couple weeks ago that made me sick

Some dude was drunk and drove his car over a bridge

And had his girlfriend in the trunk, and she was pregnant with his kid

And in the car they found a tape, but they didn’t say who it was to

Come to think about, his name was, it was you Damn!





Podría interesarte