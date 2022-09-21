Artificial Intelligence shows how these celebrities would look like if they were alive

Photographer Alper Yesiltas used the help of AI to obtain images of music and film legends in their old age.

There are artists who, due to different circumstances, died at an early age, just when they were at the peak of their musical or acting careers. All of them went down in history as great pop culture icons who, decades after their departure, continue to be references for the new generations who know their legacy.

Because they departed very young, it causes curiosity about how they would look old with the age they were supposed to have. For this reason, photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas resorted to Artificial Intelligence to obtain images of what the great stars of film and music would look like in their old age.

Princess Diana of Wales, Freddy Mercury, Kurt Cobain, Heat Ledger, Janis Joplin, Jimmy Hendrix, John Lennon, as well as Michael Jackson are the legends Yesiltas chose for technology to show what they would look like with the respective age each would be in 2022.

The photographer presented his first collection titled As If Nothing Happened, where he used different software such as AI Remini, Adobe Lightroom, and VSCO.

“With the development of AI technology, I’ve been excited for a while, thinking that ‘anything imaginable can be shown in reality,’” Yesiltas wrote about the project. “When I started playing with the technology, I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me happiest. I wanted to see some of the people I missed in front of me again and that’s how this project came about,” he explained.

He also talked about what the process was like to get these legendary celebrity portraits to turn out the way he had hoped.

“The most difficult part of the creative process for me is making the image look ‘real’ to me. The moment I like the most is when I think the image in front of me looks very realistic as if it was taken by a photographer,” he said.

Here are some of the images Yelsitas shared about his experiment:

Princess Diana:

Lady Di died on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36. She would now be 71 years old.

Freddie Mercury

The vocalist of Queen died at the age of 45 on November 24, 1991. He would be 76 years old today.

Kurt Cobain

The leader of Nirvana died at the age of 27 in 1994. He would be 53 years old today.

The Beatles

Although Paul and Ringo are still alive. Sadly John Lennon passed in 1980 at the age of 40 and George Harrison died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2001.

Amy Winehouse

The British singer passed at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011. She would be 39 years old.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

