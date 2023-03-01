Impressive Photographs of the Untamed Antarctica Dating 100 Years Ago

The collection of at least 100 photographs was shared by The National Archives of Australia to show what Antarctica was like 100 years ago.

Humanity’s curiosity to explore new territories has always been present; proof of this is the story that tells us about the great ancient expeditions to conquer new lands. But if there is an untamed region, that is Antarctica, due to its intrinsic harshness and its geographical position, although this has hardly stopped the man who for more than 100 years already organized the first expeditions towards the frozen pristine Antarctic terrain, expeditions that were captured in impressive photographs of a distant past.

The National Archives of Australia (NAA) has released over a hundred extremely rare photographs from expeditions to Antarctica from over 100 years ago. The collection of photographs, glass plate negatives, and flashlight slides, is now available to the public. In them, you can see scenarios that document British and Australian scientists’ expeditions to Antarctica at the beginning of the 20th century.

[Photo: NAA]

First Records of Expeditions to Antarctica

Antarctica is the southernmost mainland region on the entire globe, but unlike the Arctic, which is close to the continents, the pristine Antarctic terrain is completely cut off from all human civilization and requires a long expedition by ship to reach it.

[Photo: NAA]

Until before the 20th century, marine vessels were still very austere to deal with such several icebergs and ice shelves. The first expeditions did not arrive until after 1911. The collection of extremely rare photographs includes works by renowned photographer Frank Hurley, who accompanied explorers such as Douglas Mawson and Ernest Shackleton to document the winding Antarctic terrain.

The records also include photographs of Captain John King Davis, who traveled on several missions to Antarctica as part of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, which took place between 1911 and 1914.

[Photo: NAA]

The images, which until now have only been in the hands of the Australian government, show the harsh conditions and realities of life on the frozen continent. Ships built entirely of wood under the command of their captains, who tried to free the ships from the rugged southern glaciers, as well as animal portraits, considered an absolute genius, on the ice.

[Photo: NAA]

“The images proved a unique glimpse of the difficult conditions the explorers faced. There are fabulous photos of the unique wildlife, as well as photos depicting the science and technology of the time,” says Simon Froude, Director-General of the National Archives of Australia.

[Photo: NAA]

The complete photographic archive can be seen on the official website of the National Archives of Australia, which also includes photographic portraits of Antarctic personalities such as Joseph Kinsey, Ernest Shackleton, Douglas Mawson, and Frank Stillwell, as well as “images highlighting the ingenuity of members of the ice sailing expedition,” which show us frozen memories of a distant past and how things have changed.

Story originally published in Spanish by Alejandra Martínez in Ecoosfera

