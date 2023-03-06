Amazing Views of Insects Covered in the Morning Dew

These impressive photographs show us the amazing microscopic world of insects covered by the morning dew. A remarkable sight!

The morning serene shows us the atmospheric dynamics on which all of life depends, but it also gives us one of the most beautiful phenomena to behold. Tiny drops appear daily covering those smallest beings in human sight; insects turned into microscopic poetry that has been portrayed by the French photographer David Chambon.

Wherever we direct our eyes, the indications that our planet is alive are gushing, we just have to allow ourselves to be amazed and enjoy the delicacies that our senses give us. That is precisely what the French photographer David Chambon has done, who for more than ten years has directed his camera towards life in its most genuine state, managing to capture from the most gigantic animals, such as elephants, to the tiniest ones, such as insects.

Insect Life as You Have Never Seen Before

In a series of macrophotographs, Chambon shows us a kingdom of smaller animals bathed in pearls of dew. Hunting for the most impressive sights, he managed to photograph different insects as they shake off the morning dew. Of course, it is not an easy job, since the night watch appears only during the first hours of the morning.

Known as “morning dew” or “serene,” it is a meteorological phenomenon that the planet experiences every day. When the sun stops casting its rays on the night side of the planet, a considerable drop in temperature occurs, which in turn forces the moisture in the air to condense into tiny droplets. This is why at dawn, nature is covered with “sprays of water.”

Insects do not escape this dew; in the morning, they are completely covered in iridescent pearls that make them look like living diamonds. As they wake up, they patiently shake until all the water is removed from their bodies. Using macro photography techniques, Chambon managed to capture the incredible sights of dragonflies, beetles, and all kinds of insects in the early morning hours, and patiently waited to get the best shots.

Keep scrolling to delight your senses with the photographic series that shows us the reality of a microscopic world, and makes us reflect on its great importance in the natural world.

Photos by: David Chambon

Story published in Spanish by Alejandra Martinez y Ecoosfera

