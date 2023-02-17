Marilyn Monroe: These Photos Remind Us There Is Beauty in All Body Types

What was Marilyn Monroe’s physique like? Her body doesn’t really fit into mainstream beauty standards, yet she is still considered one of the most beautiful women in history.

Historically, the size and shape of women’s bodies have been a constant subject of discussion. Marilyn Monroe’s body is no exception. Her true size, measurements, and even whether she could be considered “fat,” “thick,” or “curvy” today, are often debated.

Based on historical records from the Blue Book modeling agency, it is known that in 1945, when Marilyn began her career at 19 years old, her measurements were 91-60-86 centimeters, her height was 1.68 meters, and she weighed 53 kilograms, which was then equivalent to a size 12. Does that make her fat? Honestly, who cares. Beyond Marilyn Monroe’s size and body changes, the great lesson that the actress gave us is that confidence is everything.

In my opinion, her body is much more adherent to hegemonic standards, but that wouldn’t diminish the merit of the photos in which she simply showed herself happy and enjoying her body. And that, regardless of privileges or eras, is an act of rebellion.

May these photos inspire you and infect you with their energy.

1. Loving nature

In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed gardening. When she bought her house in Brentwood, she had her own garden to take care of.

2. Put on that skirt already

Hips and buttocks were left out of the canon of the 1970s until the first decade of this century.

3. Smile

Fact: we all have a double chin.

4. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic legs

5. Your body is perfect just the way it is

“My only desire is to do the best I can, the best I can from the moment the camera starts until it stops,” she used to say.

6. Less posing, more enjoyment

7. Whatever happens, never stop dancing

“Fear is stupid, so is regret,” she also used to say.

8. Imperfect and happy

That’s how we all want to be.

9. Thank your body for everything it does for you

It holds you; it allows you to exist.

10. No makeup

11. Just be you

12. All bodies deserve to enjoy

According to Marilyn Monroe’s official profile on Instagram, that photo is from a hot summer day with friends. “It was rare for the public to see Marilyn without makeup,” it details.

13. Enjoy, show off, and be happy with your body

14. Marilyn Monroe on the beach, just out of the sea

15. Glamour and confidence are not determined by body type

Let’s never forget that.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

