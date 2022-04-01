Qatar 2022 draw: The US will face England and Iran; the fourth team is TBD

The official draw for the Qatar 2022 Cup has finally set the groups. Here are the official groups.

The draw for the group stage of the Qatar 2022 Cup took place this Friday in Doha. The US National Team was placed in Group B where it will face England, Iran, and the winner of the European playoff. After the ceremony led by journalist Reshmin Chowdhury, together with actor Idris Elba, the fate of the 32 countries that will participate in the most important soccer tournament was defined.

Qatar 2022 Cup groups

As it is customary, the host is always placed in Group A in the first slot, meaning that they will play the opening match. After pulling out the countries and dividing them randomly into groups the first match of Qatar 2022 will be between Qatar and Ecuador. Here is how the groups are formed although there are still three slots to be confirmed in the upcoming months.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, United States, and an opponent to be defined (Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine).

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Group D: France, the winner of the intercontinental playoff (Peru, Australia, or United Arab Emirates), Denmark, and Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, the winner of the intercontinental playoff (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand), Germany, and Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva News

