Qatar 2022: 4 key points female tourists have to bear in mind before attending the Cup

If you are a woman and you are going to the Qatar 2022 Cup, these points will be extremely useful when you arrive in the Asian country.

There is a lot of controversy surrounding Qatar 2022, which kicks off next November, especially because this Cup will be atypical in many ways. Although many people keep wondering why the most important soccer event in the world will be held in a country with so many policies that may even restrict some human rights, the reality is, restrictions or not, the Cup is happening.

Perhaps the most vulnerable population in Qatar are women, who face discriminatory restrictions that affect their independence to marry, study, work, and even travel. The main restriction women will have during Qatar 2022, and basically, any time they wish to visit the country is regarding clothes. That is why it’s important to highlight some clothing rules you’ll have to follow if you are a soccer fan traveling to Qatar.

Qatar 2022: Female Dress Code

As mentioned, Qatar has a very strict dress code for women and it’s expected that female tourists at least follow some of the main norms. Here are the specifics:

1. Women can wear T-shirts or blouses without necklines that cover their upper arms.

2. Skirts, shorts, or dresses may be worn, as long as the length is below the knee.

3. In the case of leggings, they are totally forbidden because, like ripped jeans, they are considered to be too revealing.

4. Bikinis are allowed but only on the beach or in private pools and topless is completely forbidden.

Laura Cabalpo, president of the Bar Association in Uruguay, urged all women traveling to Qatar to be very careful because the clash of cultures they will face should, by no means, be underestimated. “If women do not comply with local regulations, such as taking photos, wearing bikinis, being expressive in greeting other people, they could be subjected to processes in which a sanction could be applied to them,” Cabalpo said to the newspaper El País.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

