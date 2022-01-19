Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets are on sale now, this is how much they will cost

The World Cup is just around the corner and ticket sales to attend the games have started.

One of the most important sporting events of the year (and yes, also one of the most controversial), is the World Cup in Qatar and with everything that happens around its organization -the legendary Eric Cantona has already declared it when referring that thousands of people died while building stadiums for this World Cup - ticket sales have already started.

Tickets for Qatar residents will cost about 11 dollars, the cheapest since the World Cup held in Mexico in 1986, when there were three-dollar tickets for Mexican fans. For foreigners, as is traditional, they will have a higher cost.

When do Qatar 2022 ticket sales start?

It will be next November 18 when the World Cup starts in Qatar 2022, all because of the high temperatures that are recorded in the summer at the venue. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 19.

Where can I buy Qatar 2022 tickets?

As is traditional, the sale of tickets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be done through the FIFA portal and even with the covid-19 pandemic, which is still present in the world causing even a fourth wave of infections, expects page saturation.

How much are Qatar 2022 tickets?

The organization has divided the tickets categories so you can choose either from teams, venues or games.

• By team: They range from 950 to 4 thousand 950 dollars (from 19 thousand to 100 thousand pesos)

• Per game: They range from 950 to 3 thousand 50 dollars (from 19 thousand to 62 thousand pesos)

• By venue: They range from 10,750 to 74,200 dollars (from 218,000 to 1,500,000 pesos)

• By final round (semifinals and final): They range from 6,700 to 34,300 dollars (from 136,000 to 698,000 pesos)

It must also be said that like every World Cup, the cost of tickets for foreigners (which are the ones we present here above) are higher than the tickets for residents.

