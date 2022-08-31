Qatar 2022: 5 traditional dishes you won’t want to miss during the Cup

The soccer fever is getting stronger and stronger.

The Qatar 2022 Cup is very close, and with it, soccer fever is starting to rise. With the Cup happening in just a couple of months, different questions have arisen around the host country. Its culture, history, and gastronomy can be seen as different from past venues making it extra special for soccer fans.

Speaking of Qatar’s gastronomy, it has some traditional dishes that are distinguished by their ingredients in which spices and strong flavors predominate, in the style of the Arabian food we already know.

Qatar’s most traditional dishes

Whether you’re visiting Qatar for the 2022 World Cup or you just want to join the fever from home and embrace the flavors in your gathering with friends, here are the five typical Qatar dishes.

Majboos

Also known as Kabsa, the original recipe of majboos comes from Yemen, therefore it is served in other Arab countries such as Qatar. It is considered one of the most traditional dishes in the area.

There are an infinite number of combinations to prepare this dish; however, it is always prepared with rice, a mixture of spices, as well as meat and vegetables.

Saloona

It is a traditional Arab stew made with beef, lamb, or fish, and seasonal vegetables, such as garlic and ginger. It is usually eaten with enough bread.

Warak enab

This dish is based on vine leaves, stuffed with pork or lamb meat and rice, plus seasonings such as garlic, pepper, and coriander, usually accompanied by rice and also eaten with lemon.

Balaleet

It is a base of sweet and fried noodles with a tortilla with a sweet and salty taste at the same time. It can be served at breakfast or dinner, what characterizes it is that combination of sweet and salty, and clearly, how crunchy it is.

Kousa mahshi

One of the easiest and best-known recipes, it basically consists of pumpkins or zucchini from the Middle East that are stuffed with minced lamb and vegetables and seasoned with parsley and mint. They are usually dipped in tomato paste or yogurt.

If you are a fan of Arabic food, and whether you are attending Qatar 2022 or staying at home to enjoy it, you have to try these dishes to live the World Cup fever to the fullest with the flavors of the host country.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

