FIFA has just announced the host cities for the Can-US-Mex 2026 Cup

Canada ended up landing 2 venues, Mexico 3, and the US 11 for the 2026 football cup.

We’re just some months away from the 2022 Qatar football cup and the last contender was announced this week. Still, FIFA is always a step ahead and although it was already known that the cup that will follow Qatar in 2026, is going to be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, we have just learned which are going to be the lucky cities hosting one of the most important sporting events.

According to Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, this will be one of the greatest football cups in history being the first one to be basically hosted by a continent (well, if we consider North America only as a continent). And as such, the 2026 cup will be hosted in the continent’s most iconic cities.

This Thursday, Infantino was joined by some personalities from the three hosting countries to reveal which will be the 16 venues where the matches will be played. Among the celebs and figures welcoming the world to their home cities were Michael Bublé, the Mexican Formula 1 pilot Checo Pérez, NFL player Patrick Mahomes, comedian Jon Stewart, the Latina icon Gloria Stefan, and Mexican wrestler Blue Demon, among others.

Now, considering that a whole continent is such a large amount of land to be traveling through, instead of dividing the venues within the three countries, they decided to do so in regions so football fans can easily move from one venue to the other.

So, without further ado, here are the venues in each region that will be hosting the 2026 football cup:

West cities:

Vancouver (CAN) - BC Place

Seattle (US) - Lumen Field

San Francisco (US) - Levi’s Stadium

Los Ángeles (US) - SoFi Stadium

Guadalajara (MEX) - Estadio Akron

East :

Kansas City (US) - Arrowhead Stadium

Atlanta (US) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dallas (US) - AT&T Stadium

Houston (US) - NRG Stadium

Monterrey (MEX) - Estadio BBVA

Mexico City (MEX) - Estadio Azteca

North East:

Toronto (CAN) - BMO Field

Boston (US) - Gillette Stadium

Philadelphia (US) - Lincoln Financial Field

Miami (US) - Hard Rock Stadium

New York / New Jersey (US) - MetLife Stadium

