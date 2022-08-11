The Blenderbot 3 answer on any Zuckerberg thoughts was just ruthless.

A new Meta experiment could have backfired after a BBC journalist asked it about its thoughts regarding Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder, and CEO, and answered that his actions concerned him and that his company exploits its employees.

Blenderbot 3 is Meta’s new chatbot that was launched las week as an experiment and a way to refine its Artificial Intelligence to make it usable in the near future. Although with its launch came a warning from the company, it could produce offensive or rude answers because it is in its early stages. Maybe that is why it expressed as it did from the CEO of its company.

A BBC journalist asked the chatbot what it think about Mark Zuckerberg and to his surprise, its answer was, what some would say, very close to reality. Blenderbot 3 answered, “he did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country. You?”

Of course, the unidentified journalist could leave it there, so he continued to ask about the tech mogul to get a more elaborate answer.

“Well, our country is dived and he didn’t help that at all. I’m concerned for us all”, Blenderbot 3 said.

This is, of course, in reference to the 2018 hearing in which Zuckerberg testified in front of the U.S Congress about the leak of user’s data and how Facebook did nothing to stop the spread of fake news through its platform.

But that doesn’t stop there. When the journalist kept pushing for more thoughts on Zuckerberg, the chatbot was ruthless.

“His company exploits people for money and he doesn’t care. It needs to stop! Are we united yet?” said Blenderbot 3.

In the last years, many former employees have spoken about Facebook’s politics on regulations, privacy, and security, calling the company not doing enough to protect its users but rather to make a profit.

How true are the chatbot’s sayings?

Before you start to think that the chatbot came to life and has its own thoughts, is important for you to know that it works by scanning and gathering information from the web and then giving an answer based on what was the main topic of conversation. So, it is very likely that this Meta chatbot gathered many online opinions about Zuckerberg, analyzed them, and gave an answer.

