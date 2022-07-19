Albert Einstein and the misogynist letter he sent to his wife

Despite being admired in the field of science, the German physicist had a “dark side,” he was an unredeemable misogynist.

Albert Einstein is considered the most important, well-known and popular scientist of the twentieth century. However, beyond his great contributions to science, which are still highly valued today, he had a “dark side” in his personal life that has raised doubts about his perception of women.

Albert Einstein married Serbian physicist Mileva Maric in 1903 in Bern, Switzerland. She was his first wife and had two sons with her: Hans Albert and Eduard.

However, in 1913 they had to separate because the physicist, originally from Germany, was offered a job in Berlin, which he accepted, and which caused a marital crisis that ended in divorce in 1919.

During the period they were separated, the couple sent each other letters to notify each other of their respective status, as well as to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children. In those letters there was a one Albert Einstein sent to Mileva Maric that was kept secret until 1987, in which one could see the misogynist behavior of the physicist.

The misogynist letter Einstein wrote to his wife

The letter published by his biographer Walter Isaacson maintained a scientific report format with punctuated instructions, plus some disgusting personal annotations for Mileva.

‘A. You will ensure that:

1. My clothes and bedding are clean and in order.

2. I receive my three meals regularly in my room.

3. My room and study are clean, and especially that my desk is for my use only.

B. You will relinquish all personal relationships with me, unless completely necessary for social reasons. Specifically, you will forgo:

1. My being at home with you.

2. My going out or traveling with you.

C. You will obey the following points in your relationship with me:

1. You will not expect any intimacy with me, nor will you reproach me for them in any way.

2. You will stop talking to me if I ask you to do so.

3. You will leave my room or study, immediately and without protest if I ask you to do so.

D. ‘You will undertake not to make me lesser in front of our children, either through your words or your behavior.’

According to the scientific community, on multiple occasions, it has been pointed out that Mileva Maric had an important participation in Albert Einstein’s work, especially when it came to mathematical calculations of his most important theories. She was never acknowledged for them even when she had a main role in reaching the conclusions he posted.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

