Artemis I launch is still on: where and when to watch it

“Nothing will stop us” from launching Artemis I, says NASA, and you can watch the ignition completely live. Follow the lunar mission launch schedule.

NASA’s Artemis I mission is set for liftoff tonight from Pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after numerous obstacles that culminated in failed attempts. The agency said that during the early morning hours of Nov. 16, “nothing would prevent them from reaching” the successful launch, scheduled months ago, and has released an itinerary that includes lectures and a live broadcast of the launch in both English and Spanish.

The SLS rocket has already begun loading boosters

The agency reported that during the afternoon of November 15, at exactly 15:22, the Artemis launch director, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, issued a green light and a ‘go,’ to continue with the stipulated itinerary. This means that the Space Launch System has officially begun loading boosters.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tank storage begins with the cooling of the liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen transfer lines of the central stage, the same stage that in the past has caused problems for technicians due to leaks in the tankage. So far there have been no problems and if the situation continues in this way, NASA will continue with the itinerary.

How to watch the Artemis I launch

The broadcast showing the SLS on pad 39B is already active, where you can watch the tanking procedure and the pre-launch phases. However, coverage of the launch will begin at 22:30 EDT on November 15 (21:30 Central Mexico time), which you can watch in the box below.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule achieve ignition and launch into space, NASA will hold a press conference on Nov. 16 at 4:00 EDT, with the schedule subject to change. The conference will be addressed by aerospace agency officials:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission director, NASA Headquarters

Mike Bolger, program manager, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

John Honeycutt, director of Space Launch System Program, Marshall

Howard Hu, Orion Program Director, NASA Johnson Space Center

Emily Nelson, chief flight director, Johnson.

Also at 8:30, the broadcast will again go live to report the first burn of Orion’s outbound trajectory on its way to the Moon. It should be remembered that the SLS rocket carries with it the Orion capsule that will later transport humans to the Moon. At some point during the launch, the SLS will give the last thrust and detach from Orion, so that it will finally follow its trajectory around the Moon.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If all goes according to plan, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, NASA will transmit the first images of Earth from the perspective of the Orion space capsule. It should be noted that itinerary schedules are subject to change depending on the success of the launch and the exact time of the launch.

Finally, NASA has a real-time tracking system for the Artemis I mission where you can see the real distance from Earth; for this take a loot at the interactive map on its website.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte