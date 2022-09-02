ADVERTISING

TECHNOLOGY

Return to the Moon: how to watch the Artemis I launch live this Saturday

By:
Ecoo sfera
 - September 2, 2022

BE INSPIRED

technology

Return to the Moon: how to watch the Artemis I launch live this Saturday

Ecoo sfera
technology

Scientists have discovered a full layer of diamonds in the Earth’s core

Ecoo sfera
technology

Lost City: The underwater formation that could explain the origin of life

Ecoo sfera
technology

The immortal jellyfish that defies aging that could be the key to eternal life

Ecoo sfera
technology

5 life lessons left by Stephen Hawking before his death

technology

Could the Moon crash into the Earth? This is what science thinks

Ecoo sfera
technology

Aurica, the supercontinent of the future that will dominate the planet

Ecoo sfera
technology

What happens if someone dies in space? A space tourism problem

Gabriela Castillo
technology

Artemis I is postponed, a bump on the road towards our return to the Moon

Ecoo sfera
technology

Return to the Moon: Artemis I, when and at what time it will be launched

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

NASA gave the go-ahead for Artemis I to be launched next Saturday, September 3 at 14:17 EDT.

After the failed launch on August 29, Artemis I is preparing for its second ignition attempt on Saturday, September 3. NASA announced that the mission management team met yesterday to review the operational status of Artemis and has given the go-ahead for the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to launch again on September 3.

When and at what time Artemis I will be launched

Since the previous launch attempt, the teams updated procedures, practiced operations again thoroughly, and refined the timelines for the next attempt.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

NASA gave the go-ahead for Artemis I to be launched next Saturday, September 3 at 14:17 EDT. The operation can be seen completely live on the aerospace agency’s website, as well as on NASA TV and the agency’s mobile app.

Where to watch the September Artemis I live webcast

To watch the liftoff of the test mission that will later take humanity to the Moon again along with the first woman to land on the Moon, tune in to NASA’s official YouTube channel which can be found in the box below. The broadcast will begin at 12:15 ET (11:15 Mexico City time) and will be officiated entirely in English.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

NASA readjusts purge times

On Aug. 29, Artemis I failed to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39B due to a series of problems that culminated in the rocket’s engine 3 being compromised. The engine failed to properly generate the purge process, forcing the flight operation director to abort the mission.

This time NASA has readjusted its timing lapses to make the engine purge test at least 45 minutes before the final countdown, during the rapid liquid hydrogen fill phase for the core stage. This will allow time for the Space Launch System to stabilize the temperature of its engines before launch.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is expected that with these changes in the Artemis I launch operation, ignition can finally occur and the Orion spacecraft will be launched towards the Moon, where it will remain circling the Moon for approximately 19 days, before returning to Earth.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:spacemoonNASA
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING