February 2023 Astronomical Calendar: Green Comet Will Become Visible in the Sky

The astronomical calendar of February 2023 is ready to delight us with the most important events in the celestial vault.

February will have some interesting astronomical phenomena. For instance, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is heading towards Earth and will become visible to the naked eye in the first days of February, and we will also have the third new supermoon in a series of five and a star shower.

February 2023 Astronomical Calendar

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) at Perigee

Since reaching perihelion last January 12, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) has been streaking across the night skies, although only those with small telescopes have been able to admire the beauty of the green comet. But in February, as it heads toward perigee, which is the closest point it will be to us, it is becoming visible to the naked eye.

The comet will reach perigee exactly on February 2, a day when it will look much brighter in the northern sky. It will be at this time when comet and astronomical object hunters will be able to admire it in real-time in the night sky as a green trail. To see it, direct your gaze to the north just after sunset, you can consult our detailed guide to find it in the sky.

Full Moon, Snow Moon

After comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) leaves its best views in the sky, the Snow Moon will appear. On February 5, the Moon will be positioned behind the Earth from the solar perspective, which will cause it to receive the star’s rays directly while facing the night side of the planet.

Thanks to this alignment are that we will be able to see the February Full Moon in the sky, a full moon that receives the name of Snow Moon by the Native American peoples. The full phase will officially enter on February 5.

Alpha Centauri Meteor Shower

The Alpha Centauri meteor shower will be the only meteor shower in the February 2023 astronomical calendar. It will occur on the night of February 8 and early morning of February 9. It will only be observed in places away from light pollution because its zenithal hourly rate is 6 meteors per hour. This star shower has as its radiant the constellation of the Centaur from which it takes its name and is produced by an unknown comet.

New Supermoon

Since November 2022, a series of five super new moons has been in the making, and the astronomical calendar of February 2023 will also be part of the event. The term supermoon refers to the full or new moons that occur when the Moon is at its perigee, that is, as close to the Earth as possible.

Supermoons are not usually paid attention to because they are not visible, but they are nevertheless important events astronomically speaking. On February 20, the third super new moon of the series of five will occur, when the satellite will be at a distance of 359,065 kilometers.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

