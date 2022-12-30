Astronomical Calendar January 2023: Wolf Moon and the First Star Shower

January 2023 has many astronomical phenomena in store. Here is all the information and dates.

January 2023′s astronomical calendar opens strong the season of cosmic events that will cross one by one the celestial vault. The year 2022 has already come to an end, leaving us with numerous meteor showers that were immortalized in photographs, as well as solar and lunar eclipses that were seen in many parts of the world. But now it is time for the cycle to restart, and here you can find all the important aspects of the astronomical calendar of January 2023, so you can schedule your appointment with the universe.

Astronomical Calendar: January 2023

Quadrantid Star Shower

The first astronomical event of 2023 will be a high-activity meteor shower, so you will be able to admire dozens of lights streaking across the sky. The Quadrantids run annually from January 1 through January 5, with one day of increased activity. During the January 2023 astronomical calendar, the Quadrantids will have their highest point between the night of January 3 and the dawn of January 4, when their radiant, located in the constellation of Bootes, rises to the zenith.

The shower, whose origin goes back to the cosmic dust left by comet 2003 EH, has a zenithal hourly rate of up to 120 meteors per hour, which means that in optimal conditions it can catch up to 120 shooting stars every hour. However, the Moon will be near its full phase so it will block out the fainter meteors and allow only the more explosive ones to be seen. With patience and good dark conditions, you may be able to experience a successful observation of several meteors per hour.

Wolf Moon

On January 6, 2023, the Moon will be positioned at the back of the Earth from the solar perspective and will be in its full phase. The lunar disk will be fully illuminated by the sun’s full rays as it faces the night side of the planet.

January full moons are traditionally known as Wolf Moons, thanks to Native American tribes who lived in complete harmony with nature. The North American people knew that the January full moon was the only time when the wolf packs howled hungrily outside their camps, hence the name.

Super New Moon

Since 2022, a series of five new supermoons have been brewing, which although not visible from our terrestrial perspective, are amazing phenomena that are part of the interaction of the Moon, the Earth, and the Sun.

A new moon crosses between the Sun and the Earth, which is why they are not visible because they are positioned in front of us when it is daytime. Super new moons are exactly the same, except that the natural satellite is positioned at its closest point to the Earth, that is, at its perigee.

On January 21, 2023, the third new supermoon in a series of five will occur. The Earth’s natural satellite will approach us at a distance of only 356,571 kilometers.

Mercury’s Maximum Westerly Elongation

Finally, the January 2023 astronomical calendar will close with a maximum western elongation of little Mercury. On January 30, the planet will reach its greatest westward elongation at about 25° from the Sun, which means it’s the ideal time to see Mercury above the morning horizon. You can photograph it very early, before the Sun rises, and capture an amazing view of the planet.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

