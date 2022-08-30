Aurica, the supercontinent of the future that will dominate the planet

There will be a time when all continents reunite forming a new supercontinent, Aurica.

If we could observe in a timelapse everything that happens on Earth, we would realize how impressive the cycles on Earth can be. From the tiniest movements with decomposer organisms feeding on all organic matter and generating the growth of grasses, to the harmonious movement of clouds and their functions in the atmosphere. The planet is in constant movement and harmony that sometimes is harder to perceive; like the great land masses that are now moving right under our feet. The time will come when the continents will come together again in a supercontinent that scientists have named Aurica.

We sometimes picture the vast areas of dry land as being anchored and immovable, yet although they are complex layers of earth stacked together, they also have movement. They move slowly but imminently across the surface of the planet and for proof of this there is the geological history that tells us that, in remote times 230 million years ago, all the continents formed a single amorphous land mass called Pangaea.

With time and the passing of the eons, Pangaea was fractured and separated until it reached the continents we know today, but it seems that its destiny is to be reunited. A study done by scientists at the University of Cambridge predicts that it will unite again in a new supercontinent called Aurica.

What the Aurica supercontinent will be like

Cambridge University research published in Geological Magazine sheds light on the supercontinent that will dominate in the future, which has been named Aurica. The Earth seems to be heading towards a cyclic dynamic in which the process of joining the vast extensions of dry land that we call continents will be repeated.

The authors explain that this process is already happening and is no coincidence that the Atlantic Ocean is expanding more and more, widening its expanse of water mass and causing a greater distancing between America, which is moving westward, and Europe and Africa, which are moving further and further eastward. Research suggests that the Atlantic is growing at a rate of 4 centimeters per year and the rate is accelerating.

A process already in motion

In that sense, the continents are already in motion, moving farther and farther apart on one side and, therefore, closer together on the other side of the world. The Cambridge University researchers suggest that the process of continent reunification will culminate 200 million years from now when the landmasses become one again.

“We propose a new conceptual model in which both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans close simultaneously,” they explain in the paper, “leading to the termination of the Earth’s current supercycle and the formation of a new supercontinent, which we call Aurica.”

Under this perspective, Aurica will reunify when the Atlantic will finish expanding completely, pushing more and more continents towards the other side of the world. For its part, the Pacific will gradually disappear until the gap between America on one side and Asia and Oceania on the other side closes.

Then the oceans and seas will disappear as we know them today, to become a great global ocean that has not yet been named. The continents will end up relegated to rejoin again, forming the supercontinent Aurica.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

